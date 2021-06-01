Opinion: Yordenis Ugas treatment over Manny Pacquiao shamefully wrong

@yordenis_ugas / Stephanie Trapp

Manny Pacquiao will be reinstated as WBA “super” welterweight champion in the coming days in a move first reported by WBN. But the man who loses out, Yordenis Ugas, has been treated shamefully by those in charge.

Taking away the title Ugas cherishes is abhorrent and should not be allowed to happen. For this reason, statuses like “Champion in Recess” should be abolished.

How can you say, “here you go, you are world champion” to someone who has fought against online abuse of his belt, only to remove him a few months later?

It’s shocking and wrong.

Ugas fought an uphill battle from losing a controversial split decision against Shawn Porter when many believe he did enough to become WBC champion in March 2019.

Fast forward two victories, and the Cuban put himself back in a position to gain a bonafide world title shot. All Ugas had to do is beat Abel Ramos for the “regular” version, and a shot at Pacquiao’s “super” title should have been forthcoming.

The 34-year-old did this and claimed the secondary strap. Since then, Ugas had paraded himself as a world champion – when plenty, including WBN – didn’t see it that way.

MANNY PACQUIAO TITLE

But to then give him the belt without even ordering the Manny Pacquiao fight and then remove him is another example of why WBN doesn’t recognize the WBA as a significant sanctioning body.

Anyone with the best interests of the fighter at heart would never even contemplate it.

The Pacquiao move is driven by fees and to make the Errol Spence fight a unification. It’s that easy to work it out.

What the WBA did has since sparked Ugas into mental problems that brought about his alopecia. Ugas has no hair due to the relapse and is “emotionally frail” by his own admission.

Thanks to those who have written to me about my health.Grateful.I'm fine,this will happen,you just know why I always wear glasses.Don't ask me why I don't know what will happen to the championship, ask the WBA to do what they have to do.I will move on.Have a great week everyone❤️ — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) June 1, 2021

UGAS UPDATE

Updating on his condition since Ugas is thankful for the support.

“I am a serious and respectful fighter. My way of being has cost me a lot of money. But never imagine seeing so many fans supporting a shot in someone’s foot,” said Ugas.

“Later on other occasions, he sees him as a hypocrite complaining about different situations. They got what they deserve.

“Thanks to those who have written to me about my health. [I’m] grateful, and I’m fine. This will happen.

“You know why I always wear glasses. Please don’t ask me why I don’t know what will happen to the championship. Ask the WBA to do what they have to do.

“I will move on. Have a great week, everyone,” concluded the “regular” champ.