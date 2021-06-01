Dropping Deontay Wilder like a bad habit cost Tyson Fury $100m payday

June 1st, 2021

Tyson Fury seemed to have every right to walk away from a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder back in the first half of 2020. He’d just pummeled “The Bronze Bomber” for seven rounds and seemingly ended the argument for good.

It was the manner Wilder took the loss that urged Fury to close their chapter and declare that he’d “never fight the bum again” to his fans.

But the Briton forgot one critical factor. The contract was already agreed on for the third fight – everything down to the terms of the split.

Therefore, Fury didn’t have a leg to stand on, and any judge who was awake when reading their agreement would have ruled in the same manner.

Fury had to go through with ending the saga.

Now, what happened in the interim was a headscratcher. As WBN reported on many occasions, Fury vs. Wilder III was always possible due to the mediation.

Wilder felt irked by how Fury dropped him like a bad habit, though. This bad blood indeed ruled out any significant discussions.

So why Fury then began negotiations with Anthony Joshua is anyone’s guess. All either side had to do was look at the original Fury vs. Wilder agreement to see they were wasting their time.

DEONTAY WILDER ARRANGEMENT

However, had Fury spoken to Wilder and offered him a deal, the 31-year-old would have had a solid chance of persuading his American counterpart to allow a fight with AJ.

That way, Wilder could have continued with his career in 2021. Wilder would know a shot at the undisputed heavyweight championship awaited him.

Due to Fury’s reaction to what can only be described as conspiracy talk from Wilder, though, with his spiked water and loaded gloves theories, this ultimately put a spanner in the works.

There was no way in hell that Wilder would allow Fury to face Joshua after the way things ended between them. This absurd situation ended up costing Fury a $100 million payday.

Las Vegas awaits on July 24, when the pair will finally complete the series for far less money than Fury would get for a Saudi Arabia jaunt with Joshua.

He can afford no slip-ups. Fury has to deal with Wilder similarly not to prolong their pairing any longer. Any doubts about the result and calls for a fourth fight will surely be on the cards.

How will the drama conclude?