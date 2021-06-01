“Leeches” and “hangers-on” make USA “appalling work” for Tyson Fury

June 1st, 2021

Tyson Fury is falling foul to “yes men” around him ahead of a trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder. That’s the view of his own father, John Fury.

As Fury steps up his training camp for eight weeks of intense workouts to prepare for Wilder, John has apprehensions over his state of mind.

“The Gypsy King” is gearing up to make the first defense of his heavyweight crown despite two reigns as champion.

John believes he may have surrounded himself with too many people.

“While I’m alive and while I’m fit and able, I want to do the best I can for Tommy and Tyson,” John told BT Sport.

“But Tyson, obviously, is in a different league now. Twenty-thousand ‘yes men’ round him. This is what happens when you get to the top. There’s a lot of leeches out there, a lot of hangers-on.

“You can see what’s happening out there in America with him. Appalling work, to be honest with you.

Explosive interview! Big John Fury has his say on Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua collapsing 😱 He's warned his son against complacency, with a third fight with Deontay Wilder now officially signed 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/4v7z7TTgCZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 28, 2021

“That’s just my opinion. But I’m straightforward. That’s Tyson’s business. He’s over 21. It’s up to him.”

In contrast, opponent Wilder is in a great place, according to co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Finkel revealed the former belt-holder was delighted with the way arbitration went between the pair.

“He [Wilder] mentally is great,” said Finkel. “He wants this more than anything. He’s putting in the time and training, and all that’s needed to get it.

“If he can’t beat Fury the way he’d planned to do it now, then he just can’t beat the guy, but I believe he will.

“I’ve seen things before, and I’ve seen the way it is now,” he added.

TYSON FURY EVENT

Fury vs. Wilder III will rival Errol Spence vs. Manny Pacquiao for the title of “biggest fight of the summer,” with both taking place in the boxing capital of the world – Las Vegas.

Just a few weeks apart, fans will descend on Nevada [possibly from the UK too if the travel ban is lifted] to witness two historical events.

Wilder and Pacquiao begin as underdogs and will have it all to do to walk away as champions of the world.