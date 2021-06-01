Ex-champ dropped from Floyd Mayweather bill for steroids issues denial

June 1st, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Former world champion Jean Pascal admitted he’s “shocked and embarrassed” by what transpired to push him off this weekend’s Floyd Mayweather exhibition.

Opponent Badou Jack has to find a new foe at the last minute following three separate steroids discovered in Pascal’s sample.

Their rematch is now on the scrap heap. Subsequently, Pascal issued a firm denial and vowed to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

“I am shocked and embarrassed,” Pascal said. “I would never voluntarily take illegal substances.

“I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so.

“I’m one of the first modern boxers to insist on random testing. I’ve passed countless tests during my thirteen years at the highest level of boxing.”

He continued: “I want to assure all my fans that this is an isolated incident, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove it.

“I fired my [unnamed] strength and conditioning coach last night. I realize that no matter what I say, this is a stain on my name. I’m determined to wash it out.

“If that means I have to come out of pocket for the most advanced 365 days random VADA testing available to boxers, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Pascal faced a barrage of criticism from disbelieving boxing fans on social media. However, those who know him best say this is entirely out of character.

With the number of drugs found in his system, Pascal faces an uphill fight to avoid any punishment, not least from the boxing fraternity.

The show must go on. Alhamdulillah for everything 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gy7FsOf6II — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) May 31, 2021

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SHOW

Jack hopes to confirm a replacement in the next 24 hours as the days wind down until fight night kicks off on Showtime.

It’s a shame as Jack vs. Pascal II was the only real fight holding up the card that sees Floyd Mayweather embarrassing a novice YouTuber in the headliner.

A few names are flying around on social media as to who may get the call. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess.