Team Deontay Wilder: Deluded Eddie Hearn “hung AJ out” for liability

May 30th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Eddie Hearn shouldn’t have tried to make Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury when legal matters were ongoing, says Deontay Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel.

The Matchroom boss took flak from Finkel over the past few days for stringing the UK fans along. Undoubtedly when the fight was never on from the start.

Bob Arum, Fury’s US promoter, also wanted to make the fight a reality. But as Finkel explained, the judge turned down a request to end mediation over a contracted trilogy versus Wilder earlier on.

This ruling was a solid indication that a judge presiding the matter would see it in favor of Wilder.

Nonetheless, Hearn plowed on promising the Fury vs. Joshua undisputed unification and even named a date and venue.

Days later, it all came crashing down.

Finkel says all the evidence was in front of Hearn, and Arum for that matter, to tell them a Fury vs. AJ deal was not going to happen.

The only scenario forming if Fury vs. Joshua went ahead was a legal challenge against Hearn’s fighter from Wilder.

“I don’t think you have an arbitration out there and you go say, ‘Well, we’ve made a deal already,” said Finkel on the fact Hearn consistently said Fury vs. Joshua was a done deal.

“That to me is just not the logical way to do things, and then after that, you don’t hear Eddie [Hearn, Joshua’s promoter] say anything.

“The reason, obviously someone told him, ‘You better not say things, because if Fury fights you, your guy instead, you have massive, massive liability.’ You have induced a breach of a contract adjudicated in court. You induced him to do it by hanging Joshua out there for it.

“It became evident to Eddie because he’s smart, I better shut up, and I had nothing to do with it.

“But they knew there was an arbitration case. Everyone knew it, and there was at one point, Arum went for a summary [quicker] judgment. They denied it. Once denied, you’ve got to know something the judge is thinking because he would have given you an indication the case was over.

DEONTAY WILDER MEDIATION

“You have to have your self logic. You’ve got to say, ‘Look, even if it’s a one percent chance I’m going to lose, it’s a one percent chance [that Fury won’t win].’

“I can’t say, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ They deluded themselves. Al and I just continued to press forward. You didn’t hear us in the papers. You didn’t hear us saying anything.

“[We] Avoided all press. I don’t get that kind of sureness that nothing could happen,” added Deontay Wilder’s right-hand man.

Fury is forced to battle Wilder for the third time this summer after the American stated he would not accept any amount of step-aside money.

Arum booked Las Vegas for the contest, which was already agreed upon when the pair fought for the second time in February 2020.

At the time, all sides agreed that in the final installment of the saga, the winner [Fury] would get 60%, and the loser [Wilder] got 40% of the pot.