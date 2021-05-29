Beseiged Sylvester Stallone shamefully exploited by autograph profiters

May 29th, 2021

A shocking video emerged this week of Rocky star and Boxing Hall of Famer Sylvester Stallone besieged by autographic-hunting profiters.

The 74-year-old Golden Globe and Academy Award winner was pictured out and about in Los Angeles for his daughter Scarlet Rose’s 19th birthday celebrations.

After fans gathered to get a keepsake from a chance meeting with a mega-star, some took advantage.

Asking for Stallone to sign three and four pieces of memorabilia to profit from the Hollywood actor’s good nature, things turned a little sour.

Visibly irked, “Sly” questioned some making more than one request. He tried to differentiate and prioritize those who were asking, but at one point, it became too much.

Joking with one that he’d “punch him in the first if he asked for a third,” Stallone was forced to walk away at one point to remove himself from the situation.

Even then, the enthusiasts continued to call on Stallone for more, which he obliged. At one point, it seemed as though one answered Stallone back by saying he’d “just made him three thousand dollars.”

That’s when Stallone took a walk.

Some of it, not all as there were genuine fans there, was disgusting to watch. Just a peek at what legends like Stallone have to go through when they venture out.

SYLVESTER STALLONE FUTURE

Stallone deserves better than what he gets from those who choose to make a career out of making money for nothing but harassment.

Following his box office hit, Rambo: Last Blood – released in 2019, Stallone has four big projects either due for release or in the pipeline.

The Suicide Squad, in which he voices “King Shark,” is on its way to theaters. Samaritan and Little America are both in post-production.

Another installment of The Expendables is also on the cards or Stallone.

One movie the 1980s and 1990s icon won’t be appearing in is Creed 3. It’s rumored but unconfirmed that the upcoming film will announce the death of Rocky Balboa within its storyline.