Rob Brant vs Janibek Alimkhanuly bolsters Vasyl Lomachenko comeback bill

May 29th, 2021

Janibek Alimkhanuly, the middleweight phenom who once ruled the amateur ranks, is ready to bring his patented “Qazaq Style” to Las Vegas.

Alimkhanuly, an unbeaten 28-year-old, will step up against former middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant in a 10-round showdown Saturday, June 26 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Brant-Alimkhanuly will serve as the co-feature to the 12-round lightweight main event between former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko and Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani.

Lomachenko-Nakatani and Brant-Alimkhanuly will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets priced at $400, $300, $200, $125 and $75 go on sale Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com.

“This is a fantastic doubleheader featuring a living legend in Lomachenko and a pair of middleweights who are closing in on a world title opportunity,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Janibek is relatively young in the pro ranks, but he has long wanted to fight the best available opposition. Rob Brant didn’t hesitate when offered this fight.”

Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) won the WBA middleweight belt in October 2018 with a one-sided decision over Ryota Murata, but in their rematch less than nine months later, Murata stopped Brant in a two-round barnburner. Brant returned last August and stopped Vitaliy Kopylenko in five rounds.

Alimkhanuly (9-0, 7 KOs) dominated the field en route to winning the 2013 World Championships and represented Kazakhstan at the 2016 Olympics, where he advanced to the quarterfinals. A five-year pro, Alimkhanuly made his Top Rank debut in 2018 and most recently knocked out Gonzalo Coria in two rounds last October inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

“I am very excited to be back in the ring under the Top Rank banner against a formidable opponent in Janibek,” Brant said. “I am excited to showcase all the hard work I have put in with a victory on a stacked card.”

Alimkhanuly said, “For the fans who don’t know about me, you will be introduced to ‘Qazaq Style’ on June 26. Rob Brant is a former world champion who demands respect, but I am coming to Las Vegas to put on a spectacular show. My time has come. I will beat any of the middleweight champions. You will see it soon.”