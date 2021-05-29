Vegas return cost Manny Pacquiao money, Bob Arum favors Errol Spence

May 29th, 2021

Chris Farina

World Boxing News was the first to report that Manny Pacquiao preferred a return to Las Vegas over any other fight out there for him.

Ultimately, the lure of facing Errol Spence for two versions of the welterweight title in Nevada swayed the Filipino Senator’s decision. It proved a no-brainer.

It was even about money. As WBN explained, it was simply a matter of nostalgia for the eight-weight king.

Somehow, Pacquiao was going to find a way back to Las Vegas. Indeed before he expectedly hangs up his gloves in 2022.

Two years away from his favorite venue proved to be too much for the “Pacman.” He then signed on to face Spence instead of Terence Crawford.

However, outlining what went down, former promoter Bob Arum said Pacquaio turned down more cash to avoid a Middle Eastern event with Crawford.

“We tried to do Pacquiao and Crawford over in Abu Dhabi. The money is huge for that fight,” Arum told ES News.

“And then people could say, ‘Well, why didn’t you do Pacquiao and Crawford from the US?’

“Because, you know, as a business person, I just thought that it was too risky. Hopefully, they come out okay with Pacquiao and Spence. But it’s risking a lot of money to do.”

MANNY PACQUIAO UNDERDOG

Giving his opinion on Pacquiao taking on a unified ruler like Spence at the age of 42, Arum stated: “I think I would never count out Manny Pacquiao. But you have to make Spence a big favorite.”

Fans are certainly clamoring for more information on Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence. Premier Boxing Champions expect to announce in the coming days.

The world’s boxing capital will undoubtedly be awash will fans from all over the world as the great Manny Pacquiao possibly makes his final appearance under the bright lights.

MGM’s Grand Garden Arena is the top choice to host. According to WBN Lead Contributor Dan Rafael, who, as always, will take a ringside seat.

If Pacquiao can pull off the victory, there are already conversations regarding whether or not that places him higher on the all-time 147-pound list than rival Floyd Mayweather.

Furthermore, it’s high stakes.