“A great feeling” to see Tyson Fury vs. AJ fall apart – Team Deontay Wilder

May 29th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

A representative of Deontay Wilder finally responded to their part in ensuring the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua undisputed unification didn’t happen.

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, broke his silence on the matter after keeping communication with World Boxing News throughout mediation proceedings.

Unable to comment for quite some time, Finkel finally gave UK media his side. The New Yorker revealed his joy at seeing Fury vs. Joshua collapse.

“Just thrilled. It was just phenomenal,” Finkel told Sky Sports. “It was a great, great feeling.”

Fury and Joshua had gone through stifling negotiations. They took an age before finally announcing an August 14 date in Saudi Arabia.

Within 72 hours, a judge ruled Fury must fight Wilder or make a deal for the American to step aside.

Wilder immediately stated he wouldn’t walk away for any amount of money. This scenario was where Fury-AJ became unworkable.

Discussing watching from the sidelines as Fury, Joshua, and their respective promoters made plans that ultimately wasted months of their time, Finkel couldn’t help but chuckle.

“There’s a parable about the dog with the bone. The big bone was Saudi Arabia. But you end up with nothing,” he pointed out before rubberstamping plans laid out by Arum for a summer trilogy.

“Arum wants it [Fury vs. Wilder III] this July. They believe Fury is just going to walk through Deontay. Then they can get that fight on with Joshua, provided he beats Usyk in the fall.

“That’s what their game-plan is. But we aim to derail that. We’ll see.”

DEONTAY WILDER REVENGE

In camp with a new trainer in Malik Scott, Wilder is focused on one goal – getting his World Boxing Council heavyweight championship back.

Taking it away in seven painful rounds last year at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Fury is resigned to making a first-ever world title defense against his old foe.

“The Gypsy King” had walked away when the pair became involved in a tense row on the back of the rematch collision that got littered with conspiracy theories and accusations.

Announcing his intentions never to fight Wilder again, a US judge ultimately ruled that Fury had to finish the saga he’d promised to end in the first place.

Game on July 24. The saga continues.