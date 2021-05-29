Floyd Mayweather Pay Per View event hit by high-profile drug test failure

May 29th, 2021

The forthcoming Floyd Mayweather Pay Per View comeback event on Showtime got rocked by a high-profile drug test failure over the weekend.

Badou Jack’s co-feature light-heavyweight bout has subsequently crumbled after opponent Jean-Pascal failed for PED’s before their rematch.

Firstly, making a shocking announcement late on Friday, Jack told his fans the anticipated battle would not go ahead as planned.

My fight with Jean Pascal is OFF as he tested positive for three different steroids,” explained Jack. “We suspected he was dirty the first time around, and VADA Testing confirmed it this time.

“I’m still fighting on June 6th, and my team is looking for a replacement opponent,” he added.

With just a week to go until Floyd Mayweather returns, Jack faces a race against time to find a PPV-worthy foe for his latest fight.

Continuing to air his frustration over Pascal’s wrongdoing, Jack made another accusation against a former opponent.

“By the way, this certainly wasn’t the first time this happened to me.

“Lucian Bute took steroids for our fight and now Jean Pascal. Are you so scared of a fair fight with me that you all need to take steroids to fight me?

“I can’t even pronounce these steroids he [Jean Pascal] took: Drostanolone, Drostanolone metabolite and Epitrenbolone.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER UNDERCARD

Mayweather’s card took a hit just hours after the full line-up got revealed for the June 6 event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Despite the blow, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe is proud of the card they have put together.

“I’m very excited for this undercard,” said Ellerbe. “We have a young group of rising hungry talent coming out of Mayweather Promotions’ stable with the opportunity to be aligned with a Mayweather mega event!

“Not many will have this opportunity beyond this point. I’m sure that all of them will seize the moment and put on a show come June 6.”

The non-televised portion includes unbeaten Puerto Rican super lightweight contender Jean Torres (18-0, 14 KOs) squaring off against West Virginia’s Zack Kuhn (10-7-1, 5 KOs).

It’s an eight-round bout.

Undefeated lightweight prospect and Cincinnati-native Adrian Benton (4-0, 3 KOs) is taking on San Jose’s Pedro Cruz (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round lightweight affair.

Unbeaten Phoenix-native Micky Scala (2-0, 1 KO) participates in a four-round super welterweight showdown against New Mexico’s Adam Ramirez (1-1, 1 KO).

Furthermore, rounding out the action is an unbeaten cruiserweight prospect and famous social media star in Viddal Riley. He competes in a six-round cruiserweight fight against Missouri’s Quintell Thompson.

Also, a pair of promising prospects make their pro debuts in four-round bouts.

Washington, D.C.-born welterweight Jalil Hackett battles Texas’ Angelo Diaz. Phoenix’s Dorian Khan Jr. duels Miami’s Jonathan Conde in a super featherweight fight.