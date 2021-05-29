Alejandro Barrios vs Juan Gabriel Medina highlights Oubaali vs Donaire undercard

May 29th, 2021

Mexico’s Alejandro Barrios and the Dominican Republic’s Juan Gabriel Medina will meet in an eight-round bantamweight attraction that highlights the non-televised undercard lineup this Saturday, May 29 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The undercard will also see unbeaten super lightweight Luis Salazar (15-0, 3 KOs) taking on Detroit’s Kevin Johnson (8-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round duel and Las Vegas-born Rey Diaz (4-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round super featherweight bout against California’s Sergio Gonzalez (3-4, 2 KOs).

Plus, highly decorated unbeaten amateur Otif Oberlton makes his second pro start in a six-round light heavyweight fight squaring off against Washington, D.C.’s Larry Pryor.

The non-televised undercard leads up to the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT that is headlined by WBC Bantamweight World Champion Nordine Oubaali facing future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.

The 25-year-old Barrios (23-2-5, 12 KOs) enters this fight on a seven-bout winning streak, all coming since a split-draw in a 2018 super flyweight title bout against Jerwin Ancajas. The Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico native has fought professionally since 2012 and is unbeaten since his 11th pro fight. Barrios has also fought to draws against then unbeaten fighters Antonio Nieves and Jose Martinez and will be fighting in the U.S. for the third time on May 29.

He will be opposed by the 28-year-old Medina (12-6, 11 KOs), who has split a pair of fights in 2021 so far, defeating Euclides Carcamo and losing a split-decision to Omar Cuello. The La Romana, Dominican Republic native has faced a series of big names throughout his career, including matchups against former champion Rau’shee Warren and contenders McWilliams Arroyo and Joshua Greer Jr.