Heavyweight tells top promoter to “lay off the cocaine, pal” in shock blast

May 28th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter laid into one of the top promoters in the world when an exchange between the pair opened up over a fight.

“The Bounty” responded to a jibe from the social media profile of the Sauerland Brothers, Kalle, and Nisse, who now work with Wasserman Boxing.

Thought to be aiming his blast at Kalle, Hunter told the World Boxing Super Series Chief Boxing Officer to “lay off the cocaine, pal.”

Hunter was unhappy at an insult thrown his way regarding his next bout against predominant cruiserweight Mike Wilson. The fight will take place on the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. Triller undercard.

Sauerland had wanted to pit Hunter against Croatian wrecking ball Filip Hrgovic but couldn’t make it happen this time around.

Disappointed, Sauerland made his feelings clear publicly.

He said: “Great main event [Lopez vs. Kambosos]. Welcome to the undercard Michael The “Mounty Mouse“ Hunter.”

That’s when Hunter bit back and gave Sauerland a punch below the belt. A retaliation did come back stating: “There’s only one of us who ain’t passing a doping test.

“You might run from the needle too.”

The pair then exchanged GIFs before the argument ended. It doesn’t seem that it will be over between them just yet, though.

June 19th can’t come soon enough for Hunter whose been champing at the bit to build on his December stoppage of Shawn Laughery.

With only one lone loss to former cruiserweight king and current heavyweight mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on his record, Hunter is rated highly in the top division.

AVOIDED HEAVYWEIGHT

Many believe he’s one of the most avoided fighters in the world. Despite this moniker, Hunter is no longer on Eddie Hearn’s roster.

Fighting five times under the Matchroom banner between 2018 and 2019, Hunter went his separate way but is open to future collaborations with Hearn.

At present, Wilson needs to be brushed aside for the 32-year-old to secure more significant challenges down the road.

Furthermore, it looks unlikely Hunter will be working with Sauerland anytime soon.