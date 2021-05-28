A beginner’s guide to betting on boxing

The sporting world is waiting with bated breath for the biggest British boxing match of all-time — Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. The bout has been years in the making with both fighters trading verbal blows in recent times.

However, although most agree that the fight will happen, getting both parties to sign an agreement has been a tricky task. All the way back in June 2020, it was announced that a two fight package had been negotiated. After nine months of radio silence, promoters came out to reassure fans that the match would 100% take place.

Since then disagreements over site fees, venues and broadcasting rights have been leaked into the public domain, although it finally appears that we have some positive news, with the fight scheduled to go ahead on 14 August in Saudi Arabia.

With that in mind, there has never been a better time to brush up on your boxing betting knowledge. Luckily, we have compiled an exhaustive guide to everything you need to know. Let’s get going.

Step 1: Choose Your Sportsbook

Regardless of whether you want to bet on soccer, boxing, horse racing, golf, basketball or football, before you get going you must first select a reliable sportsbook. For first time users knowing what to look out for in a good betting site can be challenging.

The first thing you should check is whether the sportsbook is licensed to operate in your state. This information is not difficult to find. What you are looking for is proof that it is regulated by a licensing provider. Security credentials are also important. For this, you should expect SSL data encryption for all payments, as well as various account settings.

Another thing you need to consider is each sportsbook’s sign-up offer. Competition for new users is fierce. To stand out companies will attempt to entice you in with various rewards for opening an account. These can include deposit bonuses, free bets and refunds if your first bet does not come in. Make sure you shop around to find the best sign up offer before committing.

Other key factors to consider include odds, customer service and usability. If you want to save time, there are many websites which offer comprehensive reviews of all the bookmakers vying for your valuable custom.

Betting Options

Betting on boxing is not just limited to predicting who will win the fight. The sports offer players deep selections, meaning you are bound a market to suit your needs. Here are just some of the possibilities boxing betting offers.

Outrights

Outrights are the most popular boxing market. You will have several options for each match, including simply selecting which fighter you think will win. If you want slightly better odds you can also choose the fight outcome.

Here, you will be able to select whether a fighter will win by KO, TKO or Disqualification, or whether they will come out on top after a Decision or Technical Decision. You will also be able to bet on a Draw or Technical Draw.

Outright markets are a good place to start for novices. Not only are they easy to understand, they are also easy to find, as they will always be at the top of sportsbooks. They can also earn you some big prize pots with one bettor scooping $600,000 on the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight several years ago.

Round Betting

Once you get your head around outright markets, you could explore round betting. There are plenty of options here but the most well-known is betting on which round the fight will end. You can also bet on a specific fighter ending the fight in a certain round. Earlier rounds will always have much higher odds than later ones.

Round Group Betting is another potential avenue. Here, rounds are grouped into various subsections, eg: 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Using these groupings can be a good way to hedge your bets if you are not sure which exact round the bout will end. Groupings can be made larger or smaller depending on how much you want to increase your chances of a win.

Over/Under Rounds

Over/Under Rounds betting can be tricky to understand at first as sportsbooks use ‘half rounds’. For example, if you bet on there being over 7.5 rounds in the bout, your bet would win as long as there are at least eight rounds.

Meanwhile, if you bet on under 7.5, you would need there to be less than eight rounds for your bet to come in. Over/Under Rounds can often be a good way to increase your odds. Combining them with an outright market is a popular choice, for instance.

Other Betting Options

As well as all of these staple bets, sportsbooks also treat their users to a number of more niche possibilities. At most betting sites you will be able to bet on whether each fighter will secure a knockdown, and whether or not they will win after the fact.

Betting on whether or not the fight will go the distance — in other words, last all 12 rounds — is also permitted.

For particularly big matchups, like the upcoming Fury vs Joshua bout, sportsbooks frequently feature special combi-bets as well. These can take various forms and can be a great way to make the most of your money.