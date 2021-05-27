“Manny Pacquiao on a different level, a different animal to Errol Spence”

May 27th, 2021

Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

Manny Pacquiao will defeat Errol Spence on August 21 due to his super punches, speed, and power in their massive welterweight collision.

Those views were shared by a man very close to the Filipino Senator. It was one of his coaches, Justin Fortune.

The outspoken Australian works closely with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. He’s very confident in Pacquiao’s continued ability at 42.

“Manny Pacquiao is on a different level,” he told ESNews. “Manny Pacquiao is a different animal.”

Elaborating on why this is the case, Fortune added: “It’s just the volume of Pacquiao’s punches, ferocity and speed, and the power.

“I don’t think he (Spence) is as strong as Pacquiao. He’s strong, but he’s not Manny-strong. I’m sure as (expletive) he isn’t Manny-fast.

“Manny is 42, but he is still incredibly fast.”

Despite the WBA potentially reinstating Pacquiao as their “super” champion at 147 pounds, which effectively makes the clash a unification, Fortune isn’t sure the fight will be a massive seller in the current climate.

“This is a special fight. It may be the last (Pacquiao fight). It’s just a fight you don’t want to miss. Maybe not be in numbers, money. But career-wise, the way you want to stop or end your career, it’s a very, very big fight,” he concluded.

MANNY PACQUIAO TITLE

Pacquiao lost the WBA title without a fight after working on his home community in a political capacity during the pandemic.

WBA chiefs handed the belt to Yordenis Ugas without ordering a fight between them both. Ugas may soon get a phone call to state he’ll once again be recognized as only the secondary holder.

One plus for Ugas is that those stipulations would come with a guarantee that he would face the winner for three versions of the crown, potentially in late 2021.

Firstly, Pacquiao and Spence have to arrange their clash to the fullest extent. The venue – said to be the MGM Grand Garden Arena – is yet to be ratified.

Both men will soon ramp up training to be in the best shape possible for what will be one of the most significant events of the year in the world’s boxing capital.