Self-professed heavyweight “GOAT” massively lowers targets after KO loss

May 27th, 2021

ECB Boxing

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy dropped his first defeat versus Manuel Charr in Germany earlier this month, ending a two-year myth about his potential ability.

Before losing to the unheralded Charr in two pitiful rounds after coming in massively overweight, Lovejoy had declared himself the “Greatest of All Time (GOAT).”

The American held an impressive record of 19 fights, 19 wins, and 19 knockouts on the back of fighting “tomato cans” in Mexico his entire career.

Nobody bought into his declarations, especially following Don King’s decision to pull him from bouts against David Allen and Bermane Stiverne.

King probably knew what we all knew – that they would have both beaten Lovejoy with ease.

Eventually, Lovejoy managed to break free from King – but not without stern legal resistance from the former Mike Tyson promoter – to go through with the Charr payday.

Found out on his European tour, “One Shot” has since lowered his standards considerably. At one point, Lovejoy had called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

HEAVYWEIGHT TARGETS

Lately, the 37-year-old has been asking his fans who he should face next from a much less ambitious list.

Those on his mind include the recently defeated ex-WBA ruler Lucas Browne, plus UK prospects Solomon Dacres and Fabio Wardley.

Labeling them “cream puffs” and scared, Lovejoy is still trying to get noticed, and he may well have some success in landing that kind of challenge.

But his reputation has taken a huge knock. Many promoters will only be drafting him in as a mere opponent. He’s firmly had his day with Charr.

A UK payday is at the forefront of his mind and has been since the Allen bout fell apart. Eddie Hearn could offer Lovejoy something, but it won’t be as significant as his check for Allen.

As it happens, though, Allen has confirmed he will fight again after retiring in the wake of the Lovejoy collapse. Whether Hearn will revisit, that fight is anyone’s guess.

There’s no ratification that Allen will even be working with Hearn upon his return. His image was removed from the Matchroom fighters roster when he stepped away.

Since stating his intentions to fight, there’s been no movement to place it back on the Matchroom Boxing website.

Regarding Lovejoy, expect the veteran to be hitting 19-2 in the not-to-distant future.