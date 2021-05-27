Floyd Mayweather gave Conor McGregor a beating and a whiskey empire

May 27th, 2021

@thenotoriousmma

Floyd Mayweather has the Midas touch regarding helping his opponents get a foot on the monetary ladder. They don’t call him “Money” Mayweather for nothing.

In 2016, number-crunchers sowed the seeds of a potential money-spinning crossover clash between the two biggest names in boxing and MMA.

Ahead of his time, as always, Mayweather saw the possibilities in giving Conor McGregor the chance to make the crossover from regular octagon competition.

Knowing he was in no danger of losing, only making shed loads of cash, Mayweather signed on for a test project that far exceeded expectations.

In conjunction with Showtime, his TV network for several years, Mayweather and McGregor sold 4.4 million United States Pay Per Views.

As both men signed deals that included a percentage of the PPV revenue, they both walked away with a massive check.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER INVESTMENT

Mayweather added his earnings to the vast amount sitting in his portfolio. At the same time, McGregor decided to begin some investment.

A year on from the Mayweather fight, McGregor launched “Proper Twelve” Whiskey. An ode to the postcode of his hometown in Crumlin, Ireland.

Three years later, McGregor secured a $600 million deal for the brand, making him one of the richest sportsmen on the planet.

At the time, he said: “Wow! In just under three years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world!

“A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company’s history!

“Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe. Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here!

“What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits!

“Next stop – Worldwide domination!

“I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and business – and the money follows. Never count me out!”

Forbes released their annual list of top-earning athletes earlier this year, with McGregor miles ahead thanks to a beating from Floyd Mayweather.

FORBES ATHLETE MONEY LIST

1/ Conor McGregor, UFC: $180 million

2/ Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Barcelona: $130 million

3/ Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: $120 million

4/ Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $107.5 million

5/ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: $96.5 million

6/ Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain: $95 million

7/ Roger Federer, tennis: $90 million

8/ Lewis Hamilton, F1: $82 million

9/ Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $76 million

10/ Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: $75 million