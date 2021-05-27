“Can’t fully pick Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao’s legend will live 300 years”

May 27th, 2021

Former world champion Regis Prograis says he cannot write off Manny Pacquiao’s chances in a super-fight with Errol Spence Jr.

The pair meet on August 21 in Las Vegas as Pacquiao challenges Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight belts.

Appearing on Sirius XM’s At the Fights, he gave his take on the Pacquiao vs. Spence battle.

He also spoke on a rematch with Josh Taylor, what Jose Ramirez did wrong versus Taylor and a potential fight with Gervonta Davis.

Finally, “Rougarou” aired his reaction to Ivan Redkach trying to get the decision from their fight overturned.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs. SPENCE

This may be Manny’s last fight, but I learned never to underestimate Manny Pacquiao’s legend.

“People will speak about Manny Pacquiao’s name in boxing history for the next 300 years.

“Errol Spence should be able to win, but he’s going against Pacquiao, so I can’t fully pick Spence to win.”

TAYLOR vs. RAMIREZ

“I watched as a fan and picked Josh Taylor to win.

“I felt like referee Kenny Bayless should have called a knockout victory for Taylor after the 7th round knockdown.

“But I rarely ever score a fight, and I saw Taylor winning even without the knockdowns.

“I don’t see Catterall beating Taylor, but it’s good that he’s getting a shot. He deserves it and waited a long time for a title shot.

“I think Josh Taylor and I have to do a rematch. He really beat up many of his opponents, but he didn’t break me down as much as the rest. That rematch has to happen.

“For continuing at 140, I need a nutritionist to get my body to make weight. There’s unfinished business for me at 140. If I go to 147, then I’ll gun for the rematch with Taylor.

“I will be the champ at 140, then move to 147 to chase Josh Taylor.”

BRONER / REDKACH

“In a perfect world, I wanted Adrien Broner next. That’s the next big fight I want unless it’s Josh Taylor.

“It is not hard for me to stay motivated when fighting a lesser guy because those fights help me find my way back to the top as a champ.

“I wasn’t mad that Redkach tried to overturn the KO decision, and I understand why he’s doing that. But the tape shows that he was knocked out, so it doesn’t make sense to appeal to the KO.

“The next fights I want that can be a reality is to have Gervonta Davis for the money and then Josh Taylor for the legacy and the gold.”

