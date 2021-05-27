Bogdan Dinu quotes Mike Tyson in a fiery warning for Daniel Dubois

BOGDAN DINU is determined to show Daniel Dubois that actions speak louder than words in their big fight.

The pair clash for the vacant WBA interim Heavyweight title at Telford International Centre on Saturday June 5, live on BT Sport.

Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) who is ranked number two in the WBA world rankings has been stung after Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) said of him: “He’s a standard boxer, he’s not that good nor that terrible.”

The 6ft 5in Romanian who last boxed in October when he knocked out Frank Bluemie in two rounds snapped back: “It is easy to speak.

“Look at Daniel’s last fight against Joe Joyce. It is difficult when you’re in there and on the receiving end.

“He is talking before he has met me. As Mike Tyson says everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

Dinu, 34, has only had six more professional fights than Daniel but is much more experienced.

Britain will be the fifth country he has boxed in as a professional having fought in Bulgaria, Canada, United States and his homeland since turning professional 13 years ago.

His two defeats came in high calibre company against current sparring partner Jarrell Miller and two-time world title challenger Kubrat Pulev who he lost against in the seventh round of a contest where the cards were level.

As an amateur he also win a bronze at the World Junior Championships and a silver at the European Junior Championships.

Dinu told the Unibet Lowdown: ‘Daniel is coming back after a loss and he needs experience. You do that with years of work.

“Daniel lost a tough war last time he boxed, but in my opinion he needs more experience. I have the experience.

“I don’t know if they have made a mistake (picking me). I am prepared, coming to win and it will be a war from the first round.

“I am not surprised he has picked me for his return. If you want to win titles then you must always take on good fighters on big shows.

“Daniel is a good fighter, but he needs to learn and have more fights. Good fights, not just against regular fighters who lose in the first round.”

Dinu believes the years he has given up travelling around the world improving his skills will make a difference against British hope, Dubois.

He added: “In my mind I didn’t lose any fight. They are experiences and I am well prepared to get into the big and world championship fights.

“Boxing is low level in Romania and I have made sacrifices. Now is my time and I am ready for the World Heavyweight championship

“It will mean a lot to beat Daniel and people will be proud of me. I will be the winner and then on to the next opponent.”

