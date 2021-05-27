Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe added to Inoue vs. Dasmarinas in Las Vegas

May 27th, 2021

The 10-round featherweight showdown between NABF champion Adam “BluNose” Lopez and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will now open the ESPN telecast Saturday, June 19 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The main event marks the return of undefeated WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion and pound-for-pound elite Naoya “Monster” Inoue against Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas, while WBO female junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer will make her first title defense in the co-feature versus former two-weight world champion Erica Farias.

Inoue-Dasmarinas, Mayer-Farias and Lopez-Dogboe will air live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets priced at $300, $200, $125 and $75 are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com.

Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs), from Glendale, California, is coming off decision victories over Jason Sanchez and Louie Coria, two of the best bouts to emanate from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

He steps up against Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs), who bounced back from a pair of title fight defeats against Emanuel Navarrete to knock out Chris Avalos.