Jarrett Hurd talks Floyd Mayweather bill, 154 targets and 160 move

May 26th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Super-welterweight turned middleweight Jarrett Hurd has outlined his plan ahead of a June 6th return to action on the Floyd Mayweather undercard.

The former unified champion appeared on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

He talked about his traumatic year after losing his father to COVID-19. Hurd also talks about his upcoming fight at 160 against Luis Arias and who he plans to take on next to regain the titles.

Hurd on why he’s fighting at 160 on June 6th

“I fought right before the pandemic hit, so I took some time off, and not only that, I was moving into a new home out of my parents’ house. Taking some time off from my last fight, no gyms open, nothing, I’m just sitting around in the house, and I look in the mirror, and my weight is up to like 217! That’s a big drop going from there to 154, so for this fight, we’re going to step up to 160, we don’t want to drop too much weight, but this is just for this fight.”

Hurd on fighting Luis Arias June 6th

“A win over Arias, if I were to stop him, would separate me from a Danny Jacobs, from a Gabriel Rosado, and it would make me stand out as a fighter that does something that no other fighter has done. I don’t want it to be a close fight, I want it to be just one-sided, and I want to win spectacularly.”

Hurd on the 154-pound division

“I’m the best at 154. The world just hasn’t seen it yet. As I said, I had a hiccup, and some of the best fighters take a loss, but the loss is not just a loss. It’s a learning lesson.

“Look at Canelo Alvarez right now. He took a loss to one of the best in the world, and now he’s the best in the world.”

Hurd on moving up to 160

“I’m 30 now, and it’s getting harder to make 154, but I got to have a rematch with Julian Williams and my fight with Jermell (Charlo) before I move up to 160.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd Mayweather returns Sunday, June 6, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and headlining a SHOWTIME PPV event.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will feature a pair of intriguing professional boxing showdowns. WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a 12-round rematch.

Plus, former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a 10-round bout.

In a fourth PPV bout, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced.

