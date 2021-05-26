The other Fury family member who should have been heavyweight champ

May 26th, 2021

There’s a forgotten man with a famous family surname ready to return to action shortly. A boxer who could have been heavyweight champion of the world barring a controversial decision.

Hughie Fury, the 26-year-old cousin of current lineal ruler Tyson Fury, was very unlucky not to triumph against Joseph Parker for the WBO title in 2017.

The 6ft 6ins contender was undefeated at the time and was on home soil when two shocking scorecards handed Parker a majority victory.

Scoring ringside at that time, World Boxing News saw a very close fight in favor of Fury. It wasn’t wafer-close on what got witnessed after a WBN card of 116-112 to Fury.

The victory was Fury’s ticket to the big time. A unification shot against Anthony Joshua would have beckoned alongside a Pay Per View run.

It was Hughie’s chance to climb out of the spotlight of his more famous family member, Tyson, whom he helped get to the top when they trained together constantly as up and comers.

When Tyson accused Hughie’s father and his former trainer Peter of untoward behavior, allegations viciously denied at the time, it all ended unfavorably.

They parted ways after Tyson defeated Wladimir Klitschko. Tyson subsequently lost all his titles outside of the ring and spiraled into an almost deadly depression.

Tyson and Peter’s fallout affected Hughie as the pair are no longer close. And despite the odd good luck message on social media years ago, they are no longer seen together in public.

Nonetheless, Hughie remains a UK top division star despite suffering two defeats since the Parker reverse. He’s only lost versus stellar opposition.

HEAVYWEIGHT POTENTIAL

Promoter Eddie Hearn saw the potential when drafting Hughie into his stable. He’s overseen a reversal of fortune for Hughie that has kept him in contention through the rankings.

Now, Fury is ready to get back inside the squared circle. He firmly has time on his side and will be hovering around the voluntary title challengers for years to come.

Having fought 28 times and at a decent level of opposition that garners experience, Fury will be a test for any up-and-coming heavyweights.

Whether that can translate into another title shot remains to be seen. And if Hughie can eventually land a belt is another topic up for debate.

He may have had his only opportunity to reign taken away from him four years ago, but he can still be thereabouts at European title level – no doubt.