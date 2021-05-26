Remembering the time Deontay Wilder KO’d his new trainer in 96 seconds

May 26th, 2021

Tom Casino

When Deontay Wilder announced his new trainer, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding ex-heavyweight contender Malik Scott.

Firstly, back in 2014, the pair shared the ring in a top division bout boasting two fighters with a combined record of 66-1-1.

Wilder, on the cusp of a world title shot, wasn’t going to let his opponent take away his ranking. In 96 destructive seconds, “The Bronze Bomber” did what he does – wrecks.

Scott was out of his depth and quickly found out by a two-punch combination that didn’t even seem to land flush.

Accusations that Scott dived followed but got dismissed by all involved in the contest hosted at the Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The undefeated Wilder topped the bill alongside Danny Garcia facing Mauricio Herrera in a Golden Boy promotion.

At the end of the fight, though, Wilder and Scott remained in touch. They’ve since sparring many rounds together. A solid friendship has blossomed over the years.

So when Wilder needed a new right-hand cornerman following the sacking of Mark Breland, Scott was the obvious choice.

They are now training together for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury. Scott, nicknamed “King” but labeling himself “The Odd Guy” outside of the ropes, is now faced with masterminding a plan to overturn a shocking defeat.

Fury beating Wilder wasn’t the surprise. It was the manner of the loss that took some by surprise.

He was never known for his astute boxing ability. However, Wilder always kept himself in fights with his equalizer punching power. The kind he displayed against Scott.

In February 2020, Wilder was out-of-sorts and seemingly bereft of ideas as Fury took control from the opening and never relented.

Having faced and felt the debilitating velocity found inside Wilder’s fists, Scott has the job of putting the American in a position to land those bombs.

Predictions Fury will go for an earlier finish mean Wilder might not have the time to set himself for a mammoth shot. This is where Scott faces a dilemma.

But switching his personnel worked for Fury in the rematch. He began the first meeting with Ben Davison, Freddie Roach, and Ricky Hatton. After almost being knocked out in the final round, none of that trio made it to the return.

DEONTAY WILDER REDEMPTION

Wilder will be hoping his shake-up does the trick, with his long-time trainer and co-manager Jay Deas not yet officially confirmed as being kept on either.

Whether he plays any part on July 24th remains to be seen.

For now, Malik Scott and Deontay Wilder continue to be locked away together. They’re putting together the early preparations for a redemption attempt.

Furthermore, if they can pull it off will only become apparent at the first bell.