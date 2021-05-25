Great grandfather Floyd Mayweather Sr. proves “still got it” at aged 69

May 25th, 2021

@floydjoymayweathersr

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Sr. posted a video of himself hitting the bag this week, proving he’s still got the moves as he approaches his seventies.

The former contender and renowned trainer took to showing off a lightning-quick combination that anyone – aged 69 would be proud of at their time of life.

Mayweather Sr. is enjoying more time to himself these days as son Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues his career in exhibitions.

Senior enjoyed a long career between 1974 and 1990, losing six times in 35 bouts. He shared the ring with the likes of Marlon Starling and Sugar Ray Leonard.

His only title bout was a defeat for the USBA welterweight strap against Starling in a 1985 rematch of their initial 1981 meeting.

Starling won both contests via unanimous decision.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SR – TRAINER

Since then, Mayweather Sr. has trained Oscar De La Hoya, Chad Dawson, and Laila Ali. And, of course, his son Floyd Jr.

Floyd Sr. recently became a great grandfather following Junior’s daughter Iyanna’s first child.

Iyanna, 21, had a son with rapper NBA YoungBoy named Kentrell Jr. after his father earlier this year.

Furthermore, Mayweather Jr. is due back in the ring in just over a week at 44 years old.