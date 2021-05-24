“No Fighty!” – Paddy McGuinness makes cheeky offer to save Fury vs AJ

May 24th, 2021

Top Gear host and stand-up comedian Paddy McGuinness has a noble idea to save his birthday treat after stating he’ll face Deontay Wilder in a tongue-in-cheek offer.

Bolton’s McGuinness was looking forward to Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua going down on his birthday date of August 14th.

The fight fan revealed his delight to the many followers who subscribe to his social accounts. All he wanted was a slight tweak to the venue.

“Thank you, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, for holding the biggest fight ever on my birthday, August 14th,” proclaimed McGuinness on May 17.

“What an excuse for a night out! Now, if you could see your way of changing the venue to Manchester, that’ll really put the cherry on my birthday cake. Cheers, lads!”

@Tyson_Fury @anthonyjoshua lads! Have we forgotten about my Birthday treat already? Aug14th? I’ve got the baby sitter booked and everything. I need a night out boys, it’s been 12 months ffs! I’ll fight @BronzeBomber myself if it means I can get out for my Birthday! #undisputed — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) May 19, 2021

Little did McGuinness know that an arbitration ruling was due on the same day. When Fury vs. Wilder got ordered for the third time, the “I Can Hear Your Voice” star’s world came crashing down.

He pleaded with the heavyweights not to cancel the Saudi Arabia event completely.

PADDY MCGUINNESS BIRTHDAY TREAT

“@Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, lads! Have we forgotten about my Birthday treat already? Aug14th?

“I’ve got the babysitter booked and everything. I need a night out, boys. It’s been twelve months, ffs! I’ll fight Deontay Wilder myself if it means I can get out for my Birthday!”

A short time later, it seemed McGuinness had given up as Fury and Wilder agreed to go over their feud one more time.

“My big birthday treat aged well,” the 47-year-old pointed out.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

Fury and Wilder will now trade blows again on July 24 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Joshua has to make yet another mandatory defense of his belt collection.

Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight king, has been the stipulated challenger since moving up in weight.

The Ukrainian is now in a prime position to be in the opposite corner to AJ. The fight should take place sometime in August or September.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is working out the details with Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk’s representative. The WBO made it clear on Friday that they would deny an extension request by Joshua’s team.

The unified ruler has just days to secure a deal or be stripped of the title.

As for McGuinness, it’s a case of “No Fighty, No Likey!”