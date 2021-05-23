“If Manny Pacquiao beats Errol Spence” – Floyd Mayweather debate opens

May 23rd, 2021

Shortly after the fantastic Manny Pacquiao announced his decision to challenge unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. a debate opened up regarding boxing history.

Pacquiao proved that he runs from nobody again, as, at the age of 42, the Filipino Senator is facing the number one fighting in the division.

Spence is a super-talented world ruler and probably the most challenging fight for the “Pacman,” barring a move up in weight.

The confirmation that Pacquiao faces Spence on August 21 in a WBN reported Las Vegas event brought the inevitable questions about Floyd Mayweather.

Not to mention that Mayweather is fighting a YouTuber at the age of 44. Some pondered what a win over Spence would mean for Pacquiao.

Mayweather’s former fighter Ishe Smith said: “If Manny bests Spence. Even with the Floyd Mayweather defeat, pundits will have a hard time putting Floyd over Manny as an all-time great.

“I will still go Floyd Mayweather, but that’s gonna be a crazy argument if Manny can pull this off,” added the former IBF super-welterweight champion.

WBN Lead Contributor Dan Rafael gave Pacquiao props for stepping up to the plate once again.

The legendary @MannyPacquiao is in his 26th year as a pro boxer, has had 71 fights, is 42 years old, has won titles in a record 8 divisions and is still fighting at an elite level. Now he's fighting @ErrolSpenceJr next. Just another example of his all-time greatness win or lose. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 22, 2021

“The legendary Manny Pacquiao is in his 26th year as a pro boxer. He has had 71 fights, is 42 years old, has won titles in a record eight divisions. Pacquiao is still fighting at an elite level.

“Now he’s fighting Errol Spence Jr next. Just another example of his all-time greatness – win or lose.

“Pacquiao faces Spence. Pacman has already faced: Thurman, Matthysse, Vargas, Bradley (x3), Floyd, Marquez (x4), Mosley, Margarito, Clottey, Cotto, Hatton, DLH, Barrera (x2), Morales (x3), Larios, Ledwaba, and Sasakul. No active fighter has a resume remotely close,” Rafael pointed out.

The last time we saw @MannyPacquiao in the ring was in 2019 when he beat an undefeated Keith Thurman by split-decision 🔥 (Now Pacquiao will face another undefeated champ in Errol Spence Jr. this August) #PacquiaoSpence pic.twitter.com/5injelZFNa — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) May 21, 2021

Caleb Truax put it quite simply when saying: “We don’t deserve Manny Pacquiao.”

George Kambosos Jr., a fighter on the brink of challenging Teofimo Lopez for the lightweight crown, has sparred the great man on many occasions.

He stated: “42 Years Of Age And Still Fighting The Best. This Man Is A Legend, One Of The All-Time Greats.

“This ain’t no walk in the park, but If anyone can, Pacman can. Let’s Go, Manny Pacquiao.”

MANNY PACQUIAO LEGEND

Mayweather remains in the spotlight due to his exceptional 50-0 record inside the squared circle.

Now the big question is not whether Pacquiao wins, but whether he wins and remains on top past 42.

Would you bet against him?