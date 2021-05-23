Javier Martinez stays undefeated with fourth-round stoppage over Calvin Metcalf

May 23rd, 2021

Mikey Williams

Javier Martinez remained undefeated with an explosive fourth round stoppage over Calvin Metcalf in a scheduled six-round middleweight bout at The Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas.

Martinez is managed by Split-T Management.

In round four, Martinez landed a perfect right hook to the head that sent Metcalf down and out at 1:33. It was the first time Metcalf has been stopped.

Martinez, 162.5 lbs of Milwaukee, WI is 4-0 with two knockouts. Metcalf, 160.4 lbs of Kansas City, MO is 10-6-1.

“I am excited about that knockout. Going into the fight, I was looking for a knockout as he was never stopped in 16 bouts.

“I did my thing ,and I am glad I got him out there. I am getting used to the pro style, and the sky is the limit. I am looking to get back sometime in August,” said Martinez