UK TV boxing coverage diminishes as Ramirez vs. Taylor sells on PPV

May 21st, 2021

Mikey Williams

Ramirez vs Taylor UK TV: There’s a huge fight taking place this weekend in Las Vegas as light-welterweights Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor prepare to battle.

The talented world champions will put all the marbles in the division on the line for the chance to become undisputed at 140.

RAMIREZ vs TAYLOR UK TV

But something is missing. Live coverage from a significant boxing network based in the United Kingdom.

Sky Sports and BT Sport failed to pick up the fight leading to massive questions from the boxing fans in that country.

It seems some of the biggest fights involving British boxers get sold to streaming services and apps.

Ramirez vs. Taylor will be shown on FITE TV worldwide, except in the US and Canada. Fans can purchase it for $12.99 (just over nine UK pounds).

Meanwhile, Bob Arum, Ramirez, and Taylor all spoke about the clash at the final press conference this week.

“I’m very excited. Now at the end of this pandemic, we have the best fight of the whole pandemic experience,” said Arum.

“We don’t have to sell anything about this fight. We mention the fighters. They are both undefeated, both former Olympians, both world champions. Ramirez vs. Taylor will be a great fight!”

“With Jose as a fighter, you have seen his accomplishments, but I’m more impressed with the man he is outside of the ring. I’m proud of Jose.”

Ramirez, who holds the WBC and WBO versions, stated: “It’s an honor for me to face a great fighter like Taylor. I believe it will be the best fight of the year.”

“He is very prideful of his country, and I respect that. That’s the way a champion should be.”

“This has been a great training camp. I’m very motivated. It will be an honor and a blessing to make history as the first Mexican undisputed champion.”

LINEAL

Taylor, the IBF and lineal champion, is looking forward to fighting in Nevada.

“I loved every single minute of camp in Las Vegas. Felt great to be back to normal,” said the Scot.

“I respect every fighter that jumps in the ring. You don’t become a unified champion out of anywhere. You have to be a great fighter.

“I highly respect him. He is a great fighter and a great person, but on Saturday night, as soon as that bell rings, all that goes out the window.”

The build-up has been more than scarce on the European side of the pond despite the fact Top Rank put on their second undisputed clash of the pandemic period.

We almost had three, but we all know what happened there.