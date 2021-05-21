Prince Octopus Dzanie wins stay busy fight, ready to step up opposition

May 21st, 2021

After his victory last weekend, Salita Promotions newest promotional signee, undefeated Ghanaian Prince Octopus Dzanie, says his next step is to relocate to the US and put the squeeze on today’s top super bantamweights.

Dzanie, now 22-0, 18 KOs, stayed busy in Ghana last Saturday night by battering veteran countryman Kamarudeen Boyefio (11-10) over six rounds.

The two 122-lb fighters came out swinging in the first, with Dzanie getting the better of things. With his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses properly gauged after the first, Dzanie switched over to boxing mode and used his excellent jab to pick Boyefio apart at range while strafing him with powerful combinations, almost at will. In the sixth, Dzanie had seen enough and turned up the heat on the sagging Boyefio, who sank to the canvas for the 10 count near the end of the round.

“It’s a great pleasure for me whenever I win in the ring,” said a happy Dzanie, post-fight. “My opponent was an experienced and very tough fighter, but I always find a way. This win starts a new chapter of my career and is also a warning to the champions in the world stage. Big thanks to my trainers from Akotoku Boxing Academy for the words of encouragement and a big shout out to TMM Sports Promotion for linking me up with my new management team VMS Inc. and to Salita Promotions for helping me become a world champion very soon for my nation and my team.”

What comes next for the former Olympian and highly touted prospect is securing the proper visas and heading to the US to continue fine-tuning for an assault on the top of the division.

“Prince Octopus is one of the brightest prospects in boxing,” said his new promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Vinny Scolpino (Dzanie’s manager) and I are doing the paperwork to bring him over here where he can get world-class sparring and start building his reputation in North

America. The fans are going to love watching “The Octopus” fight. He’s the kind of ferocious puncher that people love to watch. He can get you with one shot or, like he did Saturday, grind an opponent down with his constant combinations. He really is like fighting an octopus.”

Dzanie says he’s eager to get started on his march to the world title.

“Soon, I’ll be in America, where champions are made and dream come true.”