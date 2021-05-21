P4P queen Amanda Serrano heads back to MMA for iKON event on June 11

Multiple World boxing champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will headline iKON 7, presented by iKON Fighting Federation, the mixed-martial-arts division of Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, June 11th at Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

iKON 7 will be streamed live and exclusively JUNE 11 on UFC FIGHT PASS®, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

Puerto Rico native Serrano, fighting out of Brooklyn, New York, is 1-0-1 in mixed-martial-arts competition. She will face pro-debuting Valentia Garcia, of Mexico, in the iKON 7 main event. One of the greatest female boxers of all-time, Serrano is a 10-time, 7-division World champion, who sports a remarkable 40-1-1(30 Kos) pro record.

“We are thrilled to have Amanda Serrano headlining our card,” iKON Fighting Federation president Keith Veltre said. “She is a great boxing champion, one of the all-time best, who is going to make waves in MMA. She can really fight! Her fight is also a continuation of the terrific Puerto Rico versus Mexico sports rivalry.”

In the co-featured event, Las Vegas fighter Johnny “The Paradox” Parsons (6-2-0, iKON: 2-0-0) faces Ricardo “Woody” Chavez (5-1-0), of Mexico, at a 175-pound catchweight.

Undefeated Tucson welterweight Pete “Dead Game” Rodriguez, a familiar iKON fighter, goes for his fourth straight victory without a loss – all in iKON competition – versus Mexican opponent Roberto “Pixley 2B” Pixley (5-1-0).

Scheduled to fight on the undercard is Yakima, Washington featherweight Jorge “The Natural” Alcala (4-1-0) vs. Sergio “The Animal” Cortez (3-2-0), Hong Kong female featherweight Ramona Pasqual (4-2-0) vs. pro-debuting Guadalupe Guzman, Miami by way of Egypt welterweight Manmoud Sebie vs. Enrique Hernandez in a battle of pro-debuting fighters, pro-debuting female flyweights Rosselyn Chavira, of Tucson (AZ) and Sofia Salacar, and Mexican featherweights Luis “Mano” Garcia (1-2, iKON: 1-1-0) vs. pro-debuting Angel Rivera.