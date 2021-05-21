Lou DiBella drafts in Belgian heavyweight prospect Michael Pirotton-Bamogo

May 21st, 2021

DiBella Entertainment

International Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment, today announced the signing of top heavyweight prospect Michael Pirotton-Bamogo (4-0, 2 KOs), of Liege, Belgium, to a multi-year promotional agreement.

The 24-year-old Pirotton-Bamogo, managed by Michael Amoo-Bediako of Streetwise Management, will hit the ring for the fifth time as a professional on Saturday, May 29, in his hometown against Croatia’s Igor Mihaljevic.

Plans are in place for Pirotton-Bamogo, whose mother was born in the West African nation of Burkina Faso and father born in Belgium, to relocate to Southern California in June and train under the renowned Manny Robles.

“I’ve watched tapes of Michael’s fights and can’t wait to start working with him in the United States,” said DiBella. “He’s a work in progress, but he’s a very handsome, marketable young man with the skill set and work ethic to become a big player in the heavyweight division.

“Michael Amoo-Bediako and I have worked together with great success, including with world champion Richard Commey, and I’m confident this will be another tremendous chapter for us.”

“I’m honored to have Lou DiBella take an interest in my career,” said Pirotton-Bamogo. “I’ve worked very hard in Belgium, but in order to pursue the biggest opportunities, the move to the United States is imperative. I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Manny at his gym in Southern California.

“Michael has all the attributes needed to become a world champion. Lou and his team are very experienced in building stars in the United States and this is the perfect fit for him,” said Amoo-Bediako. “I have every confidence that this is the right move for Michael’s career to reach its heights.”

Pirotton-Bamogo took to boxing at the age of 18 and had a short amateur career with 15 fights, which included a 2018 tournament victory in France as part of the Belgian National Team.