No one should even think Canelo Alvarez is cheating – Timothy Bradley

May 21st, 2021

Michelle Farsi

According to ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley, Canelo Alvarez has earned his spot at the top of the Pound for Pound Rankings without the need to cheat.

The Mexican superstar cemented his place at the helm with a stunning victory over Billy Joe Saunders earlier this month. Bradley has since admitted Canelo is above Terence Crawford in the ratings.

Bradley had previously taken criticism for the fact he refused to budge on Crawford being the number one. The ex-two-weight world champion even tipped Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather.

Now, after naming Canelo as undoubtedly the best fighter in the world, Bradley says there should be no mention of the drug test failure that saw the four-division king banned for six months in 2018.

“No one should even think he is cheating the sport as he is enrolled in the most extensive year-round anti-doping agency, VADA,” pointed out Bradley in ESPN’s “Real or Not” column.

“Canelo Alvarez will become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world with three title victories in a time span of nine months. Which is mind-blowing if you ask me.”

TIMOTHY BRADLEY

When elevating Canelo following the Saunders victory, Bradley said: “Canelo Alvarez, without question, is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“His performances inside the ring have been unprecedented. Canelo is a master chess player.

“Physically, he has always been strong, but finally, he now believes he is the best fighter in the world.”

CANELO NUMBER ONE

Breaking the indoor attendance record during a pandemic, the 30-year-old proved his pulling power at the top star in the sport of boxing.

Now holding all but one version of the super-middleweight crown, Canelo is expected to go for a last one in September.

Caleb Plant, who has the strap, is yet to agree on any deal. More news is expected in the coming weeks.