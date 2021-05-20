Steve Vukosa vs. Mike Marshall added to June 26 day-night doubleheader

May 20th, 2021

“Breakout,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, will feature two heavyweight title fights as part of another day-night doubleheader on June 26th at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

The night card is headlined by the 10-round main event for the vacant NABA United States Heavyweight Championship between ageless Steve “The Gentle Giant” Vukosa (13-1, 5 KOs) and Mike “Fly” Marshall (5-1, 4 KOs).

Vukosa, fighting of out Quincy, MA, is a former WBC U.S. Heavyweight Champion, which he captured in 2019 when he won an 8-round unanimous decision against Joe Cusumano (18-2, 16 KOs).

The reigning New England Heavyweight Champion, Marshall won his belt last November at the same venue as his upcoming fight with Vukosa, when the Danbury, CT fighter took an 8-round unanimous decision from Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe.

Former N.E. heavyweight champion Rolfe (5-2-1, 4 KOs), representing Fairfield, ME, will face his Mexican opponent, Jose Humbert “Olimpico” Corral (20-26, 12 KOs), in the 8-round, co-featured event for the vacant ABF Atlantic heavyweight title.

“I am excited to be coming back to Derry with another doubleheader, featuring open-class amateurs and local professionals,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said. “I try to grow and develop the Granite Chin brand every show. Bringing in an elite level amateur tournament is a great way to introduce local fans to the future of the sport and help me develop relationships with amateur boxers.”

Undefeated Holyoke, MA welterweight Denzel Whitley (4-0, 3 KOs) will be in his first scheduled 6-rounder versus Anthony Andreozzi (0-1), of Swansea, MA. Lawrence, MA junior lightweight Kevin Rodriguez (0-1) faces Ryan Venable (2-4) in a 4-round battle.

Also slated to be in action on the undercard, all in 4-round bouts against opponents to be determined, are Weymouth, MA welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (1-0), Holyoke junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (1-0, 1 KO), and Woburn, MA middleweight Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (2-0, 2 KOs).

A Pro-Am card will feature the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” tournament, pitting some of the best amateur boxers in New England in the semifinals round, in the USA Boxing-sanctioned event during the afternoon portion of the day-night doubleheader. The semifinals winners will advance to the tournament’s championship final August 28th at New England Sports Center.

Some of the top N.E. amateur boxers expected to compete include 2021 USA National Championships gold medalist Arika Skoog, the 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion out of Newton (MA); 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion Tashawn Ward, a featherweight from Providence (RI); and middleweights James Maner, 2019 N.E. Golden Gloves champion from Providence, and 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion Mike Fontanez, of Nashua (N.H).:

The pro segment of the afternoon’s Pro-Am card will showcase ABF Atlantic Cruiserweight Champion Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (11-1, 5 KOs) defending his title against Lewiston, ME challenger Cristiano Pedro, fighting out by way of Angola in an 8-round fight.

Other pro fights, all 4-rounders, include Canadian heavyweight Alexis Barriere (1-0, 1 KO) vs. New York’s pro-debuting Andrew Nolan, Methuen (MA), light heavyweight Andrew Perez in his pro debut vs. TBA, Springfield (MA) super lightweight Ian “Dinamite” Garcia (0-0-1) vs. Andy Aiello (1-4-1), of Bridgewater, MA, New York cruiserweight Scott Lambert (1-2, 1 KO) vs. Yhago Goncalves (0-3), of Portsmouth (ME) by way of Brazil, and Springfield’s pro-debuting light heavyweight Laurent Humes vs.pro-debuting Philipe Martins, of Marlborough, MA..

Tickets are on sale and are priced at $25.00 (Day Show) / $40.00 (Night Show) for general seating (unassigned). Unassigned ringside seating will be available at $35.00 per seat during the day show. The night show will offer ringside tables (assigned and seats 4) for $300.00 and are available to purchase online at www.ticketriver.com (Search: Granite Chin Invitational for the day show, Breakout for night show).

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. ET (night) with the first bouts, respectively, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.