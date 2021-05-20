Jose Ramirez, Josh Taylor discuss undisputed clash on Zoom conference call

May 20th, 2021

The battle for 140-pound supremacy goes down Saturday evening from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, as WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) clashes with WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed title.

The most anticipated matchup of the first half of 2021 features a pair of fighters intent on making history.

Ramirez hopes to become the first man of Mexican descent to hold all four world titles, while Taylor looks to become the first Scottish fighter to attain undisputed status.

Before Saturday evening, catch up on “Blood, Sweat and Tears: Ramirez vs. Taylor,” a two-part, behind-the-scenes look at the fighters’ camps available to view via Top Rank’s YouTube channel.