Fury, Joshua blame each other – in truth, heavyweight fight was never on

May 20th, 2021

World Boxing News was skeptical from day one regarding an undisputed heavyweight unification between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, having had first-hand experience in the past.

Back in 2018, WBN was the go-to boxing news website for Deontay Wilder’s side of the negotiations to fight Joshua.

It was painstaking to know what went on behind the scenes.

So when Fury and Joshua “agreed a deal” and “opened talks,” the was a hefty dose of salt to be taken with those words.

Fast forward plenty of wasted months, and the two Britons are now placing the blame at each other’s doorstep.

The truth is, the fight was never on.

Wilder had a watertight contract with Fury for the trilogy bout. All sides knew this when they began discussions.

They pinned all their hopes on Wilder “stepping aside” to allow them to trade blows. Anyone who knows Deontay at all would rule this out completely.

“The Bronze Bomber” wanted revenge from the second he walked out of the ring at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. His only goal was to get Fury back through those ropes.

As Fury and Joshua bicker on social media about how their Saudi Arabia UK super-fight collapsed, Wilder quietly trains for a summer redemption attempt.

From afar, the American will no doubt give a rye smile to what he would have witnessed recently between his arch-rivals.

FURY vs. JOSHUA

Joshua began the insult hurling by stating: “The world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down!

“You lied to the fans and led them on. You used my name for clout and not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”

A response from the WBC heavyweight champion came fast.

“You’re more full of s— than Eddie, spouting absolute s—-!

“Your full team knew there was an arbitration going on. It was out of my hands! But I tell you, what if I’m a fraud? Let’s fight this weekend bare-knuckles till one man quits?

“Let’s put up 20 million each!”

AJ came back: “If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED.

“Bare-knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me, Luke [referring to Tyson’s birth name]! I’ll slap your bald head, and you’ll do nothing! Waste man.

A final word from Fury read: “Not going into the details online!

“You’ll slap me about will you dosser please come and try, bum. I’m waiting, Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365.

“Ready. I’ll smoke wilder first. Then you will get yours as well.”

HEAVYWEIGHT SAGA

Fans can now gear up for the final installment of Fury vs. Wilder, which still has a solid angle to sell following the fallout to the rematch.

Controversy filled the air for weeks before Fury decided to walk away. Wilder has a new trainer on board and seems to have a renewed hunger.

Wilder fans will believe he can repeat his final round onslaught from the first meeting. At the same time, Team Fury will firmly see a repeat happening in the trilogy.

Intriguing already.

As for Fury vs. Joshua, it’s hard to see how that fight ever happens now after an absurd situation that led British fans to dream before losing interest towards the end as both sides struggled to get the battle over the line.