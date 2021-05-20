Why June 6 will be the first Floyd Mayweather fight I won’t be watching

Mayweather Promotions

As a forty-something boxing writer, I grew up in the Mike Tyson era of one man’s domination before implosion. When Tyson entered the back nine of his career, a certain Floyd Mayweather made his professional bow.

As Mayweather made his way through those earlier years, Tyson and Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones Jr., and Lennox Lewis took over the Pay Per View scene.

Back in those days, the lighter weights under middleweight barely got a PPV look-in.

That all changed when Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward staged one of the best wars ever seen in 2002. Around the same time Lewis and Tyson fought, the lower divisions became more than just Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez.

Mayweather and nemesis Manny Pacquiao gained traction. Eventually, both secured their places as the top two paid platform fighters by the mid-2000s.

Nobody would miss a fight involving either one of the multi-weight champions.

Every bout they were involved in was a must-watch. When I began WBN in 2010, they were both at the top of their game.

I, like many, was waiting for the big one when they traded blows in the same ring. It happened, albeit five years later than it should have.

To date, even when Mayweather fought the likes of Conor McGregor and Tenshin Nasukawa post-retirement in 2015, you had to tune in just because it was Floyd Mayweather.

Also, he was battling combat sportsman. It makes a significant difference.

Sadly, on June 6th of this year, I won’t be tuning in. Not even to cover the fight for World Boxing News.

My view on YouTubers boxing is well-documented. Parading as professional boxers is a slap in the face to real fighters, and they shouldn’t get a pro license.

If they choose to be fighters, they should be stipulated to take on fellow pros. If they don’t, then call it what it is – it’s simply YouTube Boxing.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RETIRED

Floyd taking part is no different. He’s now 44, retired, and a grandfather – hence the fact it’s correctly labeled as an exhibition only.

But the fact his opponent and his brother keep dragging the sport down to their level makes Floyd Mayweather’s fight hard to digest.

Therefore, I join the many on social media who have declared that they will not be forking out any money to see a boxing legend take on a vlogger. It’s one of the most ridiculous and blatant money-making enterprises the sport has ever seen.

Taking advantage of young followers of the “influencer” is one thing, but anyone who believes it will be a contest needs their head examining.

I abstain from this, and any future event like this as boxing continues to delve deep into places it may never recover with the YouTube generation of fans calling the shots.

Thanks, Floyd, but no thanks.

