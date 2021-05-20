AIBA launch investigation into the death of Youth Championship participant Rashed Al-Swaisat

May 20th, 2021

AIBA

Independent investigation on Rashed Al-Swaisat just launched

20 May 2021, Lausanne; An independent investigation has been commissioned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA), to review the case of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, a participant in the recent AIBA Youth World Championships who sadly died following an injury to the head.

The investigation will be led by Vincent Gremeaux, Head of the Centre for Sport Medicine of the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), and Associate Professor at the University of Lausanne’s Faculty of Biology (Institute of Sports Sciences, and Orthopaedics and Trauma).

Professor Gremeaux will review the circumstances of Rashed’s participation in the Championships, his past medical history, his injury, treatment and the protocols followed on that occasion. A wider investigation with independent expertise will consider all available materials.

“I am pleased to provide my support to AIBA in this matter. My specific tasks as an independent expert are to help clarifying the exact course of events that led to the boxer’s death and to review the protocols and treatments that were followed and administered on the occasion of this accident,” Professor Gremeaux said.

“AIBA is determined to ensure that we learn every possible lesson from Rashed’s tragic death,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev. “Boxing has made huge progress in terms of safety and we are fortunate that such injuries are extremely rare in our sport. The wellbeing of boxers is our top priority and we are grateful to have the support of independent experts in protecting boxers’ health.”