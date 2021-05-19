Wladimir Klitschko in crazy shape, 2022 run at George Foreman record?

May 19th, 2021

Retired champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko promised that it would be for a 2022 attempt to break George Foreman’s record if he returned to the sport.

Well, judging by the shape he’s in now, he’d have no trouble mixing it with some of the heavyweight contenders around today.

Turning 45 in March, Klitschko is at the age where any shot at the title would put the Ukrainian master in prime position to break the oldest top division ruler of the all-time benchmark.

Foreman was 45 years and ten months when defeating Michael Moorer in 1994. Klitschko has a good eight or nine months to prepare for any opportunity in 2022.

Klitschko has discussed the matter on several occasions, with WBN covering both instances back in 2018 and 2019.

At the time, Klitschko was offered a massive contract by DAZN to make a three-fight comeback culminating in a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Five years on from their famous 2017 meeting at Wembley, it begs the question as to whether the former undisputed champ feels the same way.

“I train regularly. Almost every day, “Klitschko told Fox Sports’ Fair Game three years ago. “I need it like the air to breathe. I enjoy doing sports.

“(As of now) I still have it, but I do not know how long I can keep this form. It must be something extraordinary. Incredible.

“But if I can become a 45-year-old, a 46-year-old, and if I’ve still got it. If I still have sparks in my stomach, I would think that I could break the record and become the oldest heavyweight champion at this extraordinary moment.

“I mean, obviously now there is only one guy, George Foreman. But by then, I’ll think about it,” he added.

WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO SHAPE

As we can see, Klitschko certainly looks as though he still has it. Just two years ago, he reiterated the same ambition.

“I still got it. Can I fight? Yes. Right now, I keep my options open,” told Business Insider in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

“There is going to be no comeback to come back and to break a jaw. It’s a comeback to break a record.”

“Is it appealing? I would say yeah, it’s pretty cool. George Foreman did it. He was 45, I believe, when he became champion, and it’s a pretty cool statement.

“Will I come back just to come back in the sport? No. No interest. But to break the record? Extravaganza,” he added.

Watch out George, Wladimir Klitschko could be gunning to break your twenty-seven-year-old record if he can land a shot at any version of the strap.