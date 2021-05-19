Two more bouts added to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Anderson Silva bill

May 19th, 2021

Two more bouts have been added to the “Tribute To The Kings” Pay-Per-View card that will take place on Saturday, June 19th from the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In a 10-round battle for the NABO Super Welterweight Title, Damian “Samurai” Sosa battles Abel “Authentico” Mina. In the televised opener, Kevin “Diamond Boy” Torres will fight Jorge Luis “Silencioso” Melendez in a eight-round junior welterweight fight.

Those two fights will support the special night of boxing that will feature legendary Julio Cesar Chavez making his last ring appearance when he battles Hector Camacho Jr in an exhibition bout; Former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. takes on MMA Legend Anderson Silva in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for 10-rounds; Omar Chavez will take on Ramon Alvarez in their trilogy bout, which will be a 10-round middleweight bout.

Sosa of Tijuana, Mexico has a record of 17-1 with 10 knockouts. The 24 year-old is a five-year veteran, who has racked up wins over Alan Carillo (6-0), Giovanny Gonzalez (6-1), Angel Beltran Villa (9-0). In his last bout, Sosa stopped Isidro Toalo in two rounds on February 27th in Jalisco, Mexico. Sosa has won six straight bouts

“It’s a great honor and motivation to be fighting on the same card with the Chavez Family,” said Sosa. “And even more so that I will be fighting for a WBO Latin America Championship. My opponent Abel Mina is undefeated, had a great amateur career, but that doesn’t worry me at all. I am preparing myself for a war. The ring is my comfort zone and that’s where I will do all of my talking.”

Mina of Puerto Quito, Ecuador, is undefeated with a record of 13-0 with seven knockouts. The 28 year-old is a three year veteran who has a win over Diego Quinones (4-1). Mina is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Luis Hernan Rodriguez on February 13th in Planeta Rica, Ecuador.

Said Mina,”This is the biggest opportunity of my career, and it makes me very proud to fight in Mexico, and represent my country of Ecuador in such an important event. Damian is the strongest and toughest opponent that I have ever faced, like most Mexican fighters are but with God’s grace I will be victorious on June 19th”

Torres, 24 years-old of Bellingham, Washington has a resume that reads 17-1-1 with 14 knockouts. A five-year veteran is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision over Jose Cuevas on September 19th in Tijuana, Mexico.

“It is an honor to be part of Tribute to the Kings, from this point on these are the kind of events I want to be a part of,” said Torres

Melendez, 27 years-old of Zapopan, Mexico has a record of 13-7-2 with eight knockouts. A veteran of eight years, Melendez has a win over undefeated Jose Magdaleno. Melendez is looking to get back in the win column after dropping a decision to Christian Bielma on February 29, 2020 in Tijuana, Mexico.

The card is promoted by Toscano Promotions and Borizteca Boxing, and will be produced by Global Sports Streaming.

“Tribute to the Kings” will be available for live viewing on cable, satellite and digital Pay Per View, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on for a suggested retail price of only $39.99. Integrated Sports Media and Joe Hand Promotions will distribute throughout North America via DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH, SaskTel, Shaw PPV and via the FITE.TV website and app in the United States, Canada and select markets world-wide.