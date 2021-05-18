Tyler Tomlin makes a winning start to tenure under new promoter Lou DiBella

May 18th, 2021

Team Tomlin

Last night, undefeated lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (11-0, 7 KOs), made a statement in his debut with new promoter, DiBella Entertainment, as he stopped battle tested veteran, Tyronne “Hands of Stone” Luckey (13-14-4, 9 KOs), when Luckey was unable to answer the bell for the fourth round.

“I wanted to look good in my debut with DiBella Entertainment and provide an entertaining fight for my fans,” said Tomlin after the fight. “I felt I made a good impression with everyone watching. Luckey has faced world champions like Tevin Farmer, Alberto Machado, and emerging fighters like Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin. Winning this bout, and in the fashion I did, I felt I made a statement to everyone in the lightweight division.”

Tomlin, who was an offensive wrecking ball from the opening bell, landed some vicious body blows early, in addition to some powerful overhand rights, that led to his opponent’s demise. Luckey was fading from the colossal attack and after three rounds of punishment, it appeared only a matter of time before the knockout occurred, hence him not coming out for the fourth round.

“We trained hard for this fight, and the combinations Tyler was landing were the ones we practiced in the gym,” said Darryl Tomlin, Tyler Tomlin’s coach, and father. “We’re grateful to Lou DiBella and DiBella Entertainment for featuring us on this great card, and we look forward to being a part of upcoming shows, especially in Tennessee.”

Tomlin, a fan favorite, had fans driving from across the state to see him fight tonight.

“I want to thank everyone who drove to support me,” Ty Tomlin, continued. “I had people come from two-and-even-three-hours away just to see me fight. My supporters keep me motivated, and they’re a big reason I had this performance tonight.”