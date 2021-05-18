Melody Popravak making pro debut on June 19 Underground Showdown

May 18th, 2021

Saturday June 19, The Underground Showdown, presented by B.F.C. The Last Round and Real Azul Tequila returns to Buckhead Fight Club.

A full evening of boxing action is scheduled, including the pro debut of Melody Popravak, at 165 pounds. She will be facing Nina Gallegos for four rounds, and is more than ready for fight

night. “To say I’m ready is an understatement,” Melody said. “I was ready last year, and am thankful to be back doing what I love, and to show everyone what I’ve been working towards this past year!”

A year delaying her debut came with some life changes, including the unexpected move to Atlanta from Brooklyn, NY where she lived for ten years. Melody began boxing two years ago and racked up 18 amateur bouts in one year before going pro.

“I was nervous about having to rebuild after the move, but it turns out to be the best thing that could have happened,” Melody continued. “I’m proud to be working with an experienced trainer/champion in Terri Moss, and excited that she wants to train me. Now I’m going into my professional career with a stronger team than ever before, and am just trying to soak up as much of her knowledge as possible.”

Don’t blink June 19 when Melody Popravak faces off against Nina Gallegos at Buckhead Fight Club, 3293 Buford Hwy. #500.

Tickets for the Underground Showdown are available at https://www.buckheadfightclub.com/event-details/underground-showdown-professional-boxing-series