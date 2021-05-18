Exclusive: Stevie McKenna discusses forthcoming Coventry return

May 18th, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News caught up with Stevie McKenna this week ahead of the super lightweight’s return to the ring on the Sam Eggington undercard this weekend.

McKenna is bidding to go 8-0 at the Skydome Arena in Coventry. The top prospect engaged in a Q & A as fight week continues.

STEVIE MCKENNA

How do you feel about fighting in the UK for the fourth time, Stevie?

I love fighting in the UK. It is the place to be! The fans are great.

Are you going to be fighting back in the USA anytime soon?

No!

Do you have an opponent confirmed yet?

Yes, it will be announced soon!

What’s the goal by the end of this year?

To be in the top 10 in the world.

The super-lightweight division is stacked at the moment. What do you make of the undisputed unification between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor?

Great fight. Both are worthy champions!

How far away do you think it will be before you are mixing it with the top opposition?

By the end of the year, I should be making a massive statement.

Do you have a message for your UK fans?

Yes, watch out for me. I intend to make a lot of noise along with my brother Aaron. We will be world champions soon!

EGGINGTON vs. MOLINA

Presented by Hennessy Sports in association with William Hill, Infinitum, Numan, Everlast, and King Carlos Promotions, Eggington v Molina will headline the exciting nine-fight card exclusively live and free-to-air across the UK and Ireland on Channel 5.

The main event features Birmingham warrior Sam Eggington (29-7-0, 17 KO’s) against Mexico’s hard-as-nails Carlos Molina (37-11-2, 12 KO’s) Vacant WBC Silver Middleweight Championship. Chief support features a cracking showdown between Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin (11-1-1, 2 KO’s) and Dumbarton’s Martin Harkin (13-1-0, 5 KO’s) in an Eliminator for the British Welterweight Championship (Subject to BBBofC approval).

Also on the card, Coventry sensation River Wilson-Bent (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) makes the first defense of his Midlands Area Middleweight title against Derby’s George Farrell (5-0-0, 1 KO).

Former British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters (14-1-0, 4 KO’s) has his first back against Bradford’s Jermaine Springer (7-2-0, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder since losing his title to Craig Richards last December.

County Monaghan super-lightweight dynamo Stephen ‘The Hitman’ McKenna (7-0-0, 7 KO’s) features in a six-rounder, but the undefeated red-hot 24-year-old prospect has not needed to go the distance yet with all his fights ending inside.

Birmingham middleweight bombshell Idris ‘The Bodybreaker’ Virgo (9-0-1, 1 KO) goes in over six rounds. Sevenoaks all-action super-welterweight Michael Hennessy Jr. (5-1-1) is in a six-rounder against Warminster’s Paul Cummings.

Irish super-welterweight ace Brett McGinty (1-0) follows up his thrilling pro debut last December when he features a four-rounder against Birmingham’s Josh Hodgins.

Brighton heavyweight talent Tommy Welch (1-0-0, 1 KO), son of the former British, Commonwealth, and World Heavyweight title challenger, Scott, follow’s up to his explosive debut last December when he stopped Matt Gordon in the second round and features in a four-round contest.