Brad Foster eyeing European title clash with new champ Jason Cunningham

May 18th, 2021

BRAD FOSTER reckons he is ready to conquer Europe after cleaning up domestically.

Foster has boxed just 16 times as a professional, but already fought five British Super-Bantamweight title fights, winning a Lonsdale belt for keeps.

He beat Josh Wale in March 2019 to win his domestic title. Foster then defeated Ashley Lane, drew with Lucien Reid, won their rematch and outpointed James Beech Jr last July.

Lichfield’s Foster, 23, is mandatory challenger for the European crown held by Doncaster’s Jason Cunningham, who shocked Gamal Yafai this past weekend.

Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) said: “I have the Lonsdale belt outright and I am mandatory for Jason’s title so I want to move up the levels and challenge myself even more.

“I don’t want to be staying at British level because I have won it outright.

“There is a final eliminator for my British title coming up, but fighting the winner isn’t going to help my World ranking.

“What is the point of staying at British level when I have won the Lonsdale belt outright? That was one of my goals.

“Who knows if I will defend the British title, but I am looking forward. I am mandatory for the European title so that is the one I look at.”

In March, Brad added the IBF International championship to his British and Commonwealth belts when he impressively outpointed Spaniard Alvaro Rodriguez.

That victory earned Foster a top ten ranking for the title currently held by unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev, who is also the WBA champion.

Foster is also keen to get in the queue for WBO champion Stephen Fulton, WBC title holder Luis Nery and he would also relish facing Michael Conlan.

He added: “I want to get some good world rankings, pick up some titles on the way and eventually become world champion.

“Guys like Michael Conlan and world title fights appeal, but they are further down the line. For now, I want to keep on progressing.

“The current world champions are all good fighters. I am building myself up to that level. I wouldn’t say I am ready to jump in for a world title right now.

“In the future, of course. I am only 23, had five British title fight and won it outright. I didn’t have any amateur boxing experience and have a kickboxing background.”

Foster returned to training earlier this month and is hoping to have his second fight of 2021 this summer.

“I injured my left hand when I hit Rodriguez with a left hook. I let it rest, but I started punching again last week,” said Foster.

“I’m looking forward to a fight date. We are waiting on a few things, but I would like to be out in July.”

“I am still learning and as Frank Warren says, I have gone under the radar and most people don’t know what I’ve achieved at my age.

“My job is to keep on winning and they will notice me.”