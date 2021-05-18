Boxing Nutrition: Avoid consuming any dairy in your diet

May 18th, 2021

By Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman, advises on why boxers should not have any dairy as part of their training regime.

Dairy products cause bloating and acne. dairy is congestive and inflammatory responsible many times for increased gastric heat leading to IBS symptoms of gas and bloating and loss of oxygen absorption in asthmatics because of its phlegm and mucus producing properties of its two inflammatory sugars – MALTOSE and LACTOSE.

If you want to be inflamed gassy – bloated and sucking air for oxygen then keep dairy in your diet !! While many people consider dairy to be a protein, the body will utilize it first as lactose, or milk sugar.

Therefore, people who believe that they can get sufficient protein in their daily diet from eating dairy products are misinformed. Instead dairy as a food is phlegm and mucus producing – disruptive to digestion causing in most people bloating and gas… as well it is inflammatory and will elevate triglyceride levels and the risk of increased sugar sensitivities.

Another important consideration is that nearly all adults have an inherent inability to utilize dairy products and are, therefore, lactose intolerant.

Aside from possibly elevating cholesterol, a diet rich in dairy products, such as butter and cheese, is going to create digestive difficulties. Asthmatics, athletes do not consume dairy because it is phlegm producing and will inhibit oxygen consumption / utilization. (Apart from the splash of milk in your coffee).

Especially healthy options like Greek yogurt and cottage cheese dairy and its sugars – maltose and lactose – will cause bloating and digestive discomfort. Additionally the sugars found in dairy are inflammatory and mucus producing. In fact they inhibit the full use of our oxygen pathways – which is why as you speak to athletes and ask them about dairy consumption … they will all tell you that they do not consume any dairy pre or post workouts as it is like eating moderately hard phlegm… and most of all can contribute to elevated triglyceride levels and inflammation.