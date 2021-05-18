How do you beat a fighter like boxing legend Manny Pacquiao?

May 18th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

One of Manny Pacquiao’s potentially final opponents gave WBN an insight into his mindset of how to defeat the boxing legend if they fought in 2021.

Mikey Garcia, a multi-weight champion himself, offered up part of his blueprint when discussing facing the eight-division ruler when ringside at the recent Canelo fight.

Speaking to World Boxing News lead contributor Dan Rafael, Garcia also updated the current status of their possible encounter, which remains up in the air.

“To beat him, you prepare the best you can, get in the best shape possible,” Garcia told Rafael. “Try to get the best conditioning because you don’t know which Manny is going to show up.

“Is he the Manny that’s going to start a little slow and then pick it up, or is he going to start fast as he did with Thurman?

“You have to be ready. We would make it a good fight. I think the fans would enjoy it very much.

“It might be his last fight, so that also adds to the excitement of it. There’s no one else out there for him.”

MANNY PACQUIAO CHANCES

On what it would mean for him to land the fight, Garcia added: “[It would be the] Milestone fight in my career for my legacy to step inside the ring with a living legend like Manny,” he pointed out.

“He’s not going to be here much longer, and if I can catch that, it would be terrific.

“It would be wonderful to share that ring with a legend. You can make the argument he’s the most accomplished boxer ever.

“So, that would be amazing. I would love that. That’s why we’ve been trying to get that.

“I’m not getting my hopes up anymore. What I’m trying to do now is to start looking for another option, another fight, but if it lands on my desk, I will take that.

“I did the fight with Jessie at 147 because I felt it would position me well for a fight with Manny Pacquiao, but I can (fight at) 140 or 147.

“We’ve had all these conversations. I do want to fight. Everybody tells me Manny likes the fight with me, and he’s onboard.

“But he also wants to get taken care of financially. It’s a lot of money he’s asking for as a guarantee. It’s a lot of money and rightfully earned. He’s Pacquiao. He’s a legend.”

As of this week, Pacquiao seems no closer to finalizing his next move. Whether Garcia remains in the frame is yet to be revealed.