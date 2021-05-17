Tyson Fury ready to sign for ‘biggest sporting event to grace planet Earth’

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will sign on the dotted line for the “biggest sporting event ever to grace planet Earth” once a new contract has arrived on the table.

Firstly, “The Gypsy King” took social media to confirm his intentions to make an undisputed fight with British rival Anthony Joshua official.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had stated he did a deal on Friday. But it took a phone call with the head of Saudi investors for Fury to then get fully on board.

Revealing his decision to finally agree to the arrangements made by Hearn for August 14th, potentially in Jeddah, Fury informed his fans.

“I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia. He told me this fight is 100 percent on for August 14th, 2021,” said Fury.

He added: “All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I cannot wait. I repeat I cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on us. See you all in Saudi.”

Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum issued some caution following his fighter’s words, which came as he attended WWE Wrestlemania Backlash with his so on Sunday night.

Arum says the updated contract needs to be gone over with a fine-tooth comb before those clamoring for the collision can celebrate anything.

“We still haven’t gotten the final contracts. We’re supposed to get a clean draft on Monday,” Arum told ESPN.

“But Prince Khalid has assured Tyson Fury that there will be no problems. Everybody who has dealt with Prince Khalid and his team knows them to be men of their word.”

TYSON FURY vs. AJ COMPLAINTS

The news will go down well in the UK in some quarters. But many, many supporters from the region are rebelling against the fight.

Taking the most high-profile top division battle between two UK fighters since Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno out of the British Isles has been greeted with contempt by a section.

Responding to several posts on social media by organizers, there is disbelief that both sides didn’t do more to stage the event at Wembley Stadium.

On Saturday, 20,000 fans packed into the arena for the FA Cup Final won by Leicester City. By August, there were assurances from re-elected Mayor Sadiq Khan that a full house would be possible for the summer once everyone was vaccinated.

Furthermore, they didn’t consider this after a considerable amount of cash – rumored to be around $150 million, was placed on the table by the Middle East.