Deontay Wilder mediation could lead to Dillian Whyte, Fury vs. AJ winner

May 17th, 2021

American puncher Deontay Wilder looks set to miss out on a trilogy clash with Tyson Fury following an announcement regarding an undisputed unification.

Despite months of painstaking attempts to conclude a disagreement over the contracted third fight, Wilder is closing in on a monetary-only deal.

This scenario would see the former WBC heavyweight champion receive a substantial sum of money to halt proceedings against Fury.

“The Gypsy King” walked away from facing Wilder on the back of allegations in the aftermath of his knockout victory.

Accused of spiking water and having something in his gloves, Fury had settled their feud with a seventh-round Las Vegas stoppage.

Wilder was due to battle Fury again in the summer of 2020. However, the pandemic and the Briton’s lack of willingness to engage made the clash impossible.

Anthony Joshua stepped in to begin negotiations over an all-British battle. After almost six months of discussions, the pair stand on the brink of an agreement.

If concluded, Fury and Joshua will face off in Saudi Arabia on August 14th. Wilder will have to be content with a multi-million dollar pay-off and possibly a Pay Per View fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. later this year.

DEONTAY WILDER SITUATION

WBN understands that Wilder could earn himself a shot at the winner of Fury vs. Joshua, though. It’s not out of the realms of reality that Wilder could get a stipulated opportunity with certain assurances.

What he would have to do is agree to fight Dillian Whyte first. “The Body Snatcher” is the interim and mandatory challenger. Therefore, if Wilder takes a lesser cut of the mediation proceeds and beats Whyte, the “Bronze Bomber” may well land himself another shot at the big-time.

Lots to arrange in the meantime. Although WBN believes Al Haymon remains fixated on Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. in 2021.

This intention puts a spanner in any Wilder vs. Whyte battle works but would be salvageable if Fury and Joshua do trade blows twice.

The initial two-fight deal was a little ambitious in the first instance. It was hard enough getting one fight over the line.

Nonetheless, if Fury and Joshua fight in August and then rematch in the UK in 2022, Deontay Wilder could fight both Ruiz and Whyte before challenging the unified title in late 2022.

One thing that looks certain to happen after August 14, though, is whoever becomes undisputed won’t be holding all the belts for long.

Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce, slated to be pitted against each other in the summer for the WBO interim title, could be elevated within days of Fury vs. Joshua.

A complex situation that will keep top division fans entertained for the next eighteen months or more.