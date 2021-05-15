Take a look at the worst unbeaten heavyweight title challenging record ever

May 15th, 2021

@christopherlovejoy

There’s a heavyweight “title” on the line tonight if you believe the promoters in Germany as Mahmoud Charr returns from a long layoff.

His opponent is Christopher Lovejoy. An aging American with a 19-0, 19 KO record. Sounds good.

But look closer at Lovejoy’s record, and you’ll see all of his bouts took place in Mexico against no opponent in the top 200.

Also-rans, journeymen, and debutants do not make it a world title-challenging record. Anyone with any knowledge of the situation knows there’s no strap at stake tonight.

Reporter Eric Armit takes up the situation now as he delves deeper into the deceiving C.V. of Lovejoy that gives him the worst undefeated heavyweight record of all time.

A typical case of the line being blurred well past any reasonable point was the suggestion that Mahmoud Charr’s fight with Christian Lovejoy would be for a version of the WBA heavyweight title.

That now seems to have faded, but the fact that through Don King’s influence, Lovejoy kept popping in and out of the WBA ratings in itself was disgraceful.

Lovejoy has a 19-0 record with all 19 wins by KO/TKO. Based on that record, some fans might feel that his rating was not unacceptable.

But in getting Lovejoy rated, both King and the WBA went way beyond what should be acceptable.

So to make the case of why Lovejoy shouldn’t be anywhere near the top rankings, there are specific facts regarding Christopher Lovejoy’s “impressive” record, which boxing fans should know.

Then, they can assess whether it is unfair to the parties involved.

When you examine the records of the fighters, Lovejoy has beaten a horror story unfolds. The names are simply irrelevant.

The records of his 19 victims are:

0-0-0*

0-0-0*

14-3-1

1-2-1

0-0-0*

3-13-2

0-0-0*

0-7-0 #

0-9-0#

1-3-1

4-23-2

0-12-1#

4-27-0

1-4-1

3-7-1

2-14-0

0-3-0#

6-50-2

12-15-1

*Never previously had a fight

#Had never previously won a fight

The total wins/losses and draws for his opponents are 51 wins, 192 losses, and 19 draws. Twenty-six of those wins came from two of his opponents, so the other 17 had only 25 wins between them.

The Charr fight raises another question.

HEAVYWEIGHT BELTS

The WBA have:

Super Champion: Anthony Joshua

World Champion: Trevor Bryan

GOLD Champion: Robert Helenius

On 5 June, Daniel Dubois fights Bogdan Dinu for the WBA interim title

Charr is Champion in Recess, but if Charr fights and beats Lovejoy, he becomes active again, so can he still be Champion in Recess?

If not, what title will he hold?