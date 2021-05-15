“Crazy guy” sparring partner warns AJ, “Tyson Fury is not of this world!”

May 15th, 2021

Michelle Farsi

Tyson Fury sparring partner and heavyweight prospect Aleksandar Mraovic had an eery message for Anthony Joshua ahead of a potential battle.

Mraovic has been sparring with “The Gypsy King” ahead of the upcoming mega-fight slated for August in Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old is nicknamed ‘The Austrian Bull’ and is about to turn professional. He spoke about what fantastic condition of Fury.

Boxing’s WBC heavyweight champion continues to train hard, with the fight on the cusp of being announced.

Mraovic says Fury’s fists “feel like rocks,” and he is already fit to go 20 rounds this far out from the bout.

“This man is not of this world. He’s a different animal,” Mraovic told the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog. He’s punching like a machine.

“I have never felt punches like that before from anybody. When we were sparring, Tyson even showed me how he got the power and how he works on it.

“His fists feel like rocks on you when he hits. It’s incredible. The power comes from how he punches and how he uses his weight.

“He’s in great condition. Tyson Fury never had a bodybuilder’s body, but he moves like a real athlete.

“He did twenty rounds, no problem. We were all done after 12 rounds, we did a lot of body sparring, and we were all dead.

“But Tyson kept on doing the heavy bag and pad work. He’s crazy. He does not know when to stop.”

TYSON FURY UNBEATABLE

On his style in the ring, Mraovic added: “His movement is amazing, and he wasn’t even fully fit at the time.

“He doesn’t give up. That’s how we all know him. He doesn’t give up, either in life, neither in the ring, neither in training.

“Fury never gives up. That was his first sparring after the Deontay Wilder fight. He is sick, and he is crazy good.

“He played with me, but it wasn’t a serious spar, nothing serious. Right now, I would have no success against him. He’s too experienced.

“I think Joshua can’t win. I don’t think Joshua can survive 12 rounds because, in this era, Tyson is the king. No one can beat him.”

Concluding, Mraovic gave fans a little insight into his mindset.

“I am the type of fighter everyone wants to see. I want to fight, and you’ll see that on my debut.

“But I want to fight, and I’m a crazy guy. I will be very entertaining for the people.”