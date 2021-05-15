Salita’s stacked 13-fight Russian show televised on FITE TV today

May 15th, 2021

On Saturday, May 15, beginning at 10 am ET and carrying on throughout the day, Salita Promotions and Shamo Boxing will present “FROM RUSSIA WITH GLOVE,” another matinee of international professional boxing, on the popular streaming platform FITE.TV for just USD $9.99 from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The main event of the marathon 13-fight event, will feature a 10-round women’s showdown for the WBC CISBB (Boxing Bureau of the CIS, Slavic and Baltic Countries) Strawweight Championship between Vichuga, Russia’s Anna Levina (6-1, 5 KOs) and Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania veteran Halima Vunjabei (9-6-1, 5 KOs). And in the 10-round co-main event, Beshariq, Uzbekistan’s undefeated Mirzakamol Nematov (4-0, 2 KOs) will face Sergiev Posad, Russia’s Evgeny “The Eagle” Nikitin (5-5, 2 KOs) for the World Professional Boxing Federation Super Welterweight Championship.

Veteran commentator Corey Erdman will begin calling the action for the key fights on the card, beginning at 12:30 pm ET, with undefeated super welterweight Vadim Musaev (3-0) taking on Mariupol, Ukraine’s Artem Lim (5-4, 2 KOs).

Also featured will be Vladimir, Russia’s Vaghinak Tamrazyan (17-8, 5 KOs) taking on Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania’s Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa (21-9-2, 13 KOs) in a middleweight eight-rounder, as well as undefeated Russian redhead Alexander Devyatov (10-0, 9 KOs) of Saratov, Russia, going against durable South African veteran Rofhiwa “The War Child” Maemu (19-10-3, 12 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight struggle.

And in an “all Russian” female special attraction, Moscow’s Luiza Davydova (4-2, 2 KOs) will face Saint Petersburg’s Yuliya Smyzhina (0-2) over six rounds in the super welterweight division.

“This card is packed with the next generation of boxing talent from the from the former Eastern Bloc,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. Don’t miss a chance to see many of the Russian stars of tomorrow before they become big names in the United States. Thanks to my partners, Shamo Boxing, and to the FITE.TV team who always go above and beyond.”

Erdman, a boxing-media insider and commentary veteran for ESPN, NBC, CBS, SpikeTV, BoxNation, DAZN and SNY, as well as UFC Fight Pass’ recurring series Broadway Boxing, says he’s happy to be returning to his duties behind the microphone for Salita’s ongoing series of livestreamed events.

“Dmitriy continues to do the important work of giving women platforms in boxing and beyond that, normalizing them being in the main event of a broadcast,” he said. “I am very much looking forward to calling this event, the Levina vs. Munjabei main event in particular. Tamrazyan vs. Mwankemwa is a really interesting fight as well, because both of these guys are used to getting assignments against top prospects and hometown fighters, so they’re both underrated. Now they get a chance to be in a 50-50 fight and could produce fireworks together. Tamrazyan had a good argument for winning his last fight against Bobby Mominov who went on to fight on NBC not long after. Both Tamrazyan and Mwankemwa are really solid fighters that are better than their records suggest.”