Joshua Buatsi vs. Daniel Dos Santos – Manchester Running order

May 15th, 2021

Mark Robinson

BUATSI VS. DOS SANTOS WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

Weights and running order ahead of tonight’s action at the AO Arena in Manchester topped by Joshua Buatsi defending his WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title against Daniel Blenda Dos Santos.

The event is live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the US and more than 200 countries and territories.

17:15 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 2 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

ELLIS HOPKINS 11st 0lbs 8oz v BORISLAVA GORANOVA 11st 2lbs 10oz

(Leicestershire, England) (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Followed by

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS/DAZN

6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

SOLOMON DACRES 15st 12lbs 11oz v MLADEN MANEV 16st 9lbs 0oz

(Birmingham, England) (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant English Super-Lightweight Title

DALTON SMITH 9st 13lbs 9oz v LEE APPLEYARD 9st 13lbs 11oz

(Sheffield, England) (Rotherham, England)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins European Cruiserweight Title

TOMMY MCCARTHY 14st 3lbs 4oz v ALEXANDRU JUR 14st 2lbs 7oz

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Oradea, Romania)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins European Super-Bantamweight Title

GAMAL YAFAI 8st 9lbs 10oz v JASON CUNNINGHAM 8st 9lbs 8oz

(Birmingham, England) (Doncaster, England)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins vacant European Super-Middleweight Title

LERRONE RICHARDS 11st 12lbs 10oz v GIOVANNI DE CAROLIS 11st 13lbs 4oz

(New Malden, England) (Viterbo, Italy)

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title

JOSHUA BUATSI 12st 6lbs 0oz v DANIEL BLENDA DOS SANTOS 12st 4lbs 12oz

(Croydon, England) (Pont-Sainte-Maxence, France)